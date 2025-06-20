More and more small to mid-sized enterprises are discovering a hard truth about cybersecurity: it's not just about preventing breaches, it's about winning business. "If you are a new company trying to close deals, especially with mid-market or enterprise buyers, not having a security program is often the reason those deals don't happen," says Dave Anderson, founder of TSC Security.

Anderson knows this problem intimately because he has lived it. Before founding TSC Security, he built and ran security programs inside fast-growing startups. In both roles, he helped shape the security posture not just for protection's sake, but as a vital sales tool. "I worked with sales teams closely to put our security front and center. It gave buyers confidence in what we were doing, and that's what kept the momentum going," he says.

That insight became the foundation of TSC. His consultancy exists because too many startups either underestimate the importance of security or get overwhelmed by it. "Most small businesses are not avoiding security because they don't care. It's usually a lack of knowledge. They don't realize what's involved or what's actually needed at their stage," says Anderson.

That gap between what's necessary and what's excessive can be costly. Many companies delay putting even basic controls in place, assuming they will cross that bridge later. But in Anderson's world, later often means lost revenue. "Statistically, small businesses are more vulnerable to ransomware and breaches. And while we don't hear about those incidents as much, the damage is often irreversible," he explains. "They are the low-hanging fruit, easy targets for attackers because they have not invested in basic protections."

But perception is another side to the equation. Even before a breach ever happens, a lack of security protocols can stall a company's growth. "You may never get the chance to prove yourself if a buyer sees you don't have SOC 2 (Systems and Organizational Controls) or similar audit reports," says Anderson. "They don't want their name in the headlines because a vendor got hacked and leaked sensitive data."

TSC Security steps into that gap with a hands-on, realistic approach. Instead of selling sweeping, one-size-fits-all security packages, they start with what Anderson calls "cyber hygiene", foundational practices that make a real difference without overwhelming founders or draining their budgets. "We focus on the basics first. Things like governance, access controls, and change management. These are the pieces that move the needle when it comes to sales blockers," he says.

The goal is not perfection; it's progress. TSC helps its clients become defensible, both from a technical and a reputational standpoint. That might mean guiding a team through SOC 2 audits or preparing them to answer detailed security questionnaires from prospects. "We help them get what they need to win deals now, and then we grow with them. As their clients get bigger and start demanding more, we evolve their security program to meet those expectations," Anderson says.

This long-term mindset is paying off. In just three years, TSC has built a loyal client base, some of whom have been with the firm since its earliest days. "I have got clients that have been with me for two, two and a half years," says Anderson. "They stick around because we're not trying to throw everything at them at once. We adapt to where they are and what their customers are asking for."

That adaptability is especially crucial for SaaS startups, which make up the majority of TSC's clients. "There is no sense in applying a security framework designed for a financial services firm to a two-year-old product company," Anderson says. "We help our clients avoid wasting money on things they don't need yet, and avoid skipping the essentials they can't afford to miss."

The market is catching on. Anderson notes that even smaller buyers are starting to demand proof of security controls. "I have got a client that builds AI meeting bots. They used to get scrutiny only from big enterprises. Now, even 10-person companies are asking about how their meeting data is protected," he says. "The sensitivity around data is rising across the board."

That's why Anderson believes small businesses can't afford to treat cybersecurity as an afterthought or a someday priority. "It's not just about protecting yourself once you have made it. It's about being able to grow in the first place," he says. "Without basic security in place, you are limiting your own opportunity. Partners, investors, even early customers, they are not going to engage if they can't trust you."

TSC was built on that insight. And its approach is tailored, practical, and growth-oriented, reflecting Anderson's lived experience. "I have been the startup guy, trying to juggle product deadlines, sales pressure, and security all at once. I know that sometimes, good enough really is good enough, if you have got the right roadmap."

In a landscape where flashy solutions often outpace actual need, TSC is proving that a grounded, right-sized approach to cybersecurity is not just a technical decision; it's a business advantage. For the founders building the next generation of tech, it might just be the difference between scaling and stalling.