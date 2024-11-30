A Texas man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor just days before Thanksgiving was enraged over loud music, according to a report.

Caspian Swinney, 26, was arrested Monday following a Sunday night shooting. Detectives believe the two men had gotten into an argument when Swinney allegedly shot a handgun multiple times at the father, who was pronounced dead at the scene, as reported by the Forth Worth Star-Telegram.

The victim was identified as Oscar "Beto" Lopez, whose wife claimed the argument happened over loud music Lopez was playing, as reported by KDFW.

"I walk out the back door while calling him and as I'm walking up to the truck, I can see his legs on the ground and for some reason I really, I thought it was a joke. I did not think it was real," Amanda Fernicola, Lopez's wife, told the station.

"When they tell you that saying about screaming bloody murder, that is literally what I did that night. I literally screamed and screamed and screamed," she continued.

Fernicola said that Swinney had complained about their music before. She claimed that in surveillance footage that caught the shooting, she can allegedly hear the neighbor asking her husband to turn the music down.

"It's supposed to be a happy time and I can't be happy right now," Fernicola told NBC DFW.

Swinney is being held at the Tarrant County Corrections Center and is facing a murder charge.

A Gofundme set up to support Lopez's family and cover his funeral expenses said the father leaves behind a 5-year-old son and a baby just more than 3 months old.