Neuralink has successfully implanted its brain-computer interface (BCI) chip in a human for the first time, CEO Elon Musk posted on his social media platform, X.

The successful procedure was conducted on Sunday and the patient is in recovery, Musk said. While his statement did not provide detailed information, he mentioned promising initial outcomes, specifically noting "neuron spike detection."

The achievement is a big step for Neuralink's goals to bring life-altering technology into reality.

The first product from Neuralink's endeavors is called "Telepathy," according to Musk. He highlighted its potential impact on individuals who have lost the use of their limbs. "Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer," Musk expressed. "That is the goal."

However, Neuralink's journey has been run down by controversies and challenges, including inspection following the death of a monkey during a 2022 experiment. Accusations of rushing to market and careless animal experimentation, initiated to a federal investigation. Despite setbacks, the startup secured FDA clearance for human clinical trials in May 2023.

The ongoing clinical trial, part of Neuralink's "PRIME Study" (Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface), emphasizes studying the safety and functionality of the implanted chip and surgical tools. For individuals with quadriplegia caused by spinal cord injuries or ALS, the trial includes surgically putting a chip in the brain to record and transmit signals to an app. The primary goal is to enable individuals to control a computer cursor or keyboard with their thoughts.

Despite the reassuring declaration by Musk, Neuralink's brain implants must gain regulatory approval before the mass market launch. The FDA has been actively scrutinizing brain-computer interface devices, acknowledging the breakneck progress in the field.

This translates well to the fact that Neuralink already has counterparts in the industry, with companies like Synchron, Precision Neuroscience, Paradromics, and Blackrock Neurotech also exploring BCIs. Synchron, notably, gained FDA clearance for human testing in 2021.

Experts underscore the potential advantages of brain-nervous system interfaces for individuals with neurological disorders. However, large scale availability may take years as these technologies are still in experimental stages, often involving invasive procedures.