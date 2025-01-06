Cleaning your home may soon become a breeze, thanks to the latest innovation from Chinese robot vacuum cleaner company Roborock. Its new robotic vacuum cleaner comes with an advanced AI-powered robotic arm designed to pick up debris from the floor, making household cleaning simpler and more efficient than ever.

The Roborock Saros Z70 features cutting-edge AI technology that allows it to detect and remove lightweight obstructions from the floor with ease. With a weight limit of less than 300 grams (approximately 10.58 ounces), this vacuum can effortlessly lift and relocate small items like socks, tissues, and towels.

If a shoe happens to fall within that weight range, the Roborock Saros Z70 can handle that too, providing an efficient cleaning experience. This remarkable capability enhances its functionality, allowing for a seamless cleaning process in homes filled with lightweight clutter.

Expressing his excitement about this innovative machine, Roborock President Quan Gang likened its importance to that of washing machines in our daily lives. He believes this new device will become a vital part of future homes, CNBC reported.

Set to launch in major global markets in the first half of the year, the price of the Roborock Saros Z70 has yet to be disclosed. This announcement comes just ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show, which kicks off on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

The rise of robotic vacuum cleaners can be traced back to 2002, when Massachusetts-based company iRobot introduced its Roomba floor vacuuming robot. Since then, these circular machines have evolved significantly, now offering features such as mopping and automatic returns to charging bases. Many companies, including several from China, have entered the market, offering their own versions of robot vacuum cleaners.

Quan said that Roborock kicked off sales in the U.S. in 2018, but it wasn't until 2023 that sales truly began to increase. In addition to the U.S., the company sells its robot vacuums in Germany, China, and South Korea, while ensuring compliance with local data privacy regulations.

Despite the increasing popularity of robotic vacuums, Quan pointed out that penetration rates remain relatively low — just over 10% in developed countries and single digits in developing ones. He views this as both a challenge and an opportunity for growth, especially with the integration of artificial intelligence.

Last year, both The Verge and Wired named different Roborock models as some of the best robot vacuums on the market. However, quality comes at a price.

The Verge praised the "Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra" ($1,799.99), calling it "an exceptional vacuum cleaner" and "the best model in the relatively new category of 'hands-free' robot vacs, bots that do virtually everything for you: empty their bins, refill their mop tanks, and clean and dry their mop pads."

Wired, on the other hand, highlighted the Roborock Qrevo S, available for $800 on Amazon, for its lidar-based navigation and AI capabilities that enable it to distinguish between carpets and tiles for vacuuming or mopping, respectively.