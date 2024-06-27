Former President Donald Trump holds a four-point lead over President Joe Biden nationally, according to a new poll. This is a notable improvement for Trump, who trailed by a single point in the previous month's poll, and assumes significance ahead of Thursday's debate between the two.

The survey, released by Quinnipiac University on Wednesday, indicates that Trump has garnered 49% backing compared to Biden's 45%.

When third-party candidates are factored in, Trump's lead increases to six points.

Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has captured 11% of the national support, according to the poll.

"The political heat rises in this steamy American summer of discord. Trump holds a narrow lead in the head-to-head matchup and is in a slightly better position when all the candidates are included," Quinnipiac pollster Tim Malloy said.

The poll also highlighted significant interest in the first presidential debate, set for Thursday night in Atlanta, with nearly 75% of respondents planning to watch.

About 16% believe the debate's outcome could influence their vote, including 13% of Biden supporters, 12% of Trump supporters, and a notable 32% of Kennedy supporters.

"A change of heart or a dramatic shift in loyalty when the lights fade on the first debate? Not likely when it comes to Biden and Trump supporters, but those currently supporting RFK, Jr. are a different story," Malloy said.

The Quinnipiac University survey was conducted from June 20-24, polling approximately 1,600 adults, and has a margin of error of 2.6 percentage points.

According to another poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, about 60% of U.S. adults are "extremely" or "very" likely to watch the upcoming presidential debate live, or to engage with clips and commentary through news outlets and social media.

The poll suggests that tens of millions of Americans are expected to tune in or follow the coverage of Thursday's debate, even though it is unusually early in the campaign season.

Supporters of both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump view the debate as a crucial event, with many considering it as a significant test for their preferred candidate or an unmissable spectacle.

The poll reveals that 47% of Americans believe the debate is "extremely" or "very" important for the success of Biden's campaign, while about 40% hold the same view regarding Trump's campaign. Approximately 30% of Americans consider the debate at least "very" important for both campaigns.