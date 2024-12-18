KEY POINTS Scott said at the Blockchain Association's Policy Summit that crypto is 'the next wonder of the world'

He pledged to establish a subcommittee focused on digital assets

At Bitcoin 2024, Scott said Bitcoin should be given a pathway to succeed in the U.S.

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina has been signaling support for the cryptocurrency industry since 2021.

Scott attended the Policy Summit by the Blockchain Association this week, wherein he stressed the importance of crypto and how it has much potential to alter the financial realm.

Scott Sees Much Potential in Crypto

During his appearance at the summit, Scott only had good things to say about the emerging industry.

"In my opinion, it is the next wonder of the world," he said according to CoinDesk, adding that he will become the Senate Banking Committee chair who "creates a digital assets subcommittee for the first time."

Scott would be the first time a Senate subcommittee will focus on digital assets, possibly triggering a pivot toward the industry by senators who remain skeptical.

The official X account of Republican Senate Banking Committee members also posted about Scott's appearance at the summit.

"As the top Republican on @BankingGOP, Sen. Scott will continue to champion policies for digital assets that increase economic opportunity and financial inclusion for all Americans," the post stated.

After his summit attendance, Scott said "crypto has the potential to democratize the financial world," promising that he will cooperate with incoming President Donald Trump, crypto czar David Sacks, and Congress to establish a regulatory framework for digital assets that promote innovation within the country, not overseas.

#Crypto has the potential to democratize the financial world.



I look forward to working with President Trump, David Sacks, and my colleagues in Congress to develop a regulatory framework for digital assets that encourages innovation here in the United States, not overseas. pic.twitter.com/DWNufTFR2i — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) December 17, 2024

Trump said during his campaign that the crypto industry's future should be shaped in the United States, and there is work to be done to ensure that the country leads in the global crypto space.

Scott's Previous Comments on Crypto

While Scott has yet to reach the same levels of "pro-crypto" stature as some of his Congress colleagues who are beloved in the crypto space, he has been given an A rating by the nonprofit Stand With Crypto, which promotes the industry and grades provides politicians on their crypto views.

Stand With Crypto says Scott made statements about crypto that were "somewhat" supportive of the industry as far back as 2021.

By last year he told the Senate Banking Committee to explain the importance of pursuing a more balanced approach toward digital assets.

As the top Republican on @BankingGOP, I’m fighting to ensure rules and regulations don’t stifle innovation. #Bitcoin2024 pic.twitter.com/9BLBWBjcxj — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) July 26, 2024

He also spoke at the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville earlier this year alongside Trump ally Sen. Cynthia Lummis, and said, "We need a wide pathway for Bitcoin to be successful here at home, and we need to make sure that things like taxation and regulation does not stifle innovation."

He has called out Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler for his "hostility to the industry at every turn."

He said individuals should be able to make decisions about their finances, not regulators.

Scott's entry as the chair of the Senate Banking Committee has been welcomed by the crypto community. VanEck Head of Digital Assets Research Matthew Sigel lauded Scott's willingness to take on discussions around crypto.

With Lummis as a ranking member once Scott takes on the leadership role, the crypto community is expecting huge changes around digital assets policy and regulation.