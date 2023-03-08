KEY POINTS Nick Cannon claimed on Twitter Tuesday that he would be starring in a new series alongside Kevin Hart

A report said that it was actually a gag orchestrated by Hart for an upcoming project

Cannon has welcomed a total of 12 children with six women

Nick Cannon caused a stir on the internet after announcing that he would be starring in a new game show called "Who's Having My Baby?" But it appeared that it was all a ploy concocted by his longtime pal Kevin Hart.

On Tuesday, the 42-year-old TV personality posted a video teasing a new show to air on E! Entertainment. In the teaser, Hart is seen hosting what appeared to be a competition between single women willing to birth the "Masked Singer" host's next child. Cannon has welcomed a total of 12 children since 2011.

"We're expecting...a new show on E! #WhosHavingMyBaby premieres this Spring on @eentertainment," Cannon captioned the video, tagging Hart.

Many social media users speculated that the clip was just a joke, but E! Entertainment backed up Cannon's post by tweeting, "We're [definitely] not kidding around! So excited for this!"

Unnamed sources, however, confirmed to Variety that "Who's Having My Baby?" is a sketch orchestrated by Hart for an upcoming project with NBCUniversal that has not yet been announced. The insiders said that it will be "another comedy franchise."

International Business Times could not independently verify the source's claims. But Variety noted that more details about the project will be released Wednesday.

The forthcoming project joins Hart's growing list of shows with NBCUniversal following "Celebrity Game Face" which premiered in 2020. The game show, which he hosts and executive produces, will return to E! for its fourth season on April 6.

Hart also hosted the Peacock interview series "Hart to Heart," where he had unfiltered conversations with several A-list celebrities, athletes, and public figures from his wine cellar. Late last year, he also co-hosted the program "2022 Back That Year Up" alongside Kenan Thompson.

Cannon is well-known for having 12 kids with six different women. Hart previously joked about the TV host's fertility back in 2020 when he rented a billboard in Los Angeles that read, "For any advice on fatherhood? Call my best friend Nick Cannon," per Variety.

In December last year, Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed their second child together — a daughter named Halo Marie Cannon — nearly a year after the pair's son Zen died at 5 months old due to brain cancer.

In addition to Zen and Halo, the host is father to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as to 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion and 3-month-old Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon with Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon is also dad to 6-year-old Golden Sagon, 2-year-old Power Queen and 5-month-old Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell. He also shares his 9-month-old son Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi and 6-month-old daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.