Artificial intelligence is projecting the financial services industry into a new era of growth and innovation. Tools powered by AI can analyze data quickly, provide more accurate predictions, and reach wider audiences. With the global market of AI in financial services now valued at $38 billion, growing at an unholy 30.6% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), AI is surely set to unlock a new future in the sector. At the same time, clients, workers, companies big and small, and the public at large are all asking the same question: to what extent can the world put its trust in AI-facilitated processes? LaShawn Smith, founder of Apollo Financial Ltd., weighs in on the conversation.

AI brings a lot of advantages into the financial consulting space, for example, one of its key benefits is its ability to handle data-heavy tasks much faster than by hand. This means that income and identity data can be quickly investigated, streamlining the decision-making and approval processes in areas like lending. LaShawn Smith's Apollo Financial is far from the last to capitalize on its applications, using AI to give clients a preliminary understanding of services and options before they even pick up the phone. Additionally, AI also helps in the outreach stage of the company, allowing Apollo's services to easily reach its base.

However, LaShawn emphasizes that AI's role is to strategically enhance human capabilities, not replace them. "AI is a tool," he explains, "It's not meant to displace or replace any actual human beings. It helps us reach a broader audience, give vital information upfront, and make processes more efficient. But the core of our business will always be people." While its revolutionary ability to take large amounts of unstructured data and analyze them accurately can make assessing a choice easier, at the end of the chain, there is always a human finalizing the decision.

Furthermore, LaShawn understands that his work in loan brokerage ultimately depends on human connection and interaction. At Apollo Financial, clients work with a single representative from start to finish. "When people call, they know they're not talking to a machine," he says. "They're talking to a person who can get to know them, understand their unique circumstances, and build trust with them. That's a huge difference." There is no cookie-cutter approach, especially when it comes to designing a loan restructuring plan, and much of Apollo's success comes from its wide network of banks and loan officers.

LaShawn believes that AI simply cannot replicate the nuances of an actual consultant's relationship with their client. For instance, a credit score, which an AI tool may use as a parameter to assess loan eligibility, is just a small piece of the puzzle. "You don't know a person just because they have a three-digit number attached to their name," he explains. Instead, Apollo Financial looks at the entire picture: annual revenues, cash flows, and business models.

This points out a significant risk in the so-far unregulated world of generative AI tools: bias. When dealing with large amounts of complex data, imprecise inputs, and deep learning models, developers can run into the problem of creating a black box—a system wherein internal processes are unknown to its users. This can result in AI models that replicate the prejudices that exist in the data fed into it, such as predatory lending behavior like high-interest merchant cash advances, disparities in interest rates, and more.

On the other hand, Apollo Financial's tailored approach, based on principles of trust, honesty, and ethics, results in sustainable investments that prioritize long-term client success over short-term gain. This commitment is reflected in the firm's client retention rates and the mutual respect they build.

As powerful as AI tools can be, Apollo Financial proves that tailored, empathetic, and honest financial decisions made with a human touch are ultimately the most beneficial for clients.

"LaShawn with Apollo Financial is nothing less than a rockstar. We were introduced to each other by a mutual friend after I was struggling as a small business owner and made the rookie mistake of getting a few Merchant Cash Advance. The first thing out of his mouth was "your story is not uncommon". He has helped me work tirelessly to find the relief my company needed from the high weekly payments. LaShawn is now currently my go-to guy when it comes to anything funding for my business and personal needs. He tailors the products to what is going to fit you the best, and is super informative and compassionate in what he does! I appreciate you, my friend," shares a client, Tyler Budd of Salty Lines Trucking LLC.

Founder LaShawn Smith concludes, "AI is just a collection of code; it can never replicate human personality. People don't operate on algorithms; they operate on relationships. That's what we bring to the table at Apollo Financial." The firm proves that the future of financial services is not in replacing people with machines but in facilitating what people do best: building lasting connections.

