While there are not many official details about the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, a filing made by the company with the US Federal Communication Commission has given hints on what to expect.

The recent filing reveals a lot of new features for the awaited successor console coming later this year.

Nintendo Switch 2's FCC Filing Confirms Upcoming Features

The latest filings from Nintendo, spotted by The Verge, over at the FCC has now revealed the new features expected for the Switch 2 console. The Switch 2 is designated as the BEE-001, with the "BEE" designator representing the entire family of products related to the Switch 2, and 001 represents the main console device.

On the other hand, the BEE-012 represents the left Joy-Con, while BEE-014 pertains to the right-side controller.

In addition, its dual USB-C charging ports is actually fact and not fiction, per the filings, offering a top and bottom option for gamers to connect their devices.

The filings also show wireless connectivity upgrades as the Switch 2 will now have Wi-Fi 6 network support (802.11ax), featuring up to 80 MHz of bandwidth, tested at its 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz networks.

This is already a massive upgrade from the original Nintendo Switch's Wi-Fi 5 support (802.11ac), but it is still behind industry standards, which is already at either Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7.

Additionally, the FCC's test for Switch 2's Wi-Fi 6 did not reveal if it could join the shorter range but faster 6 GHz band.

Lastly, the filings also revealed that the Switch 2's NFC support will still be available for the new console, meaning that Nintendo may still offer amiibo figurines or cards that would translate to exclusive in-game items.

Nintendo's April Direct Event

April's Direct event is just a couple of days away, and it is expected to reveal much more about the Nintendo Switch 2. The features listed in the filing are expected to be just some of the many that the console will have to offer.

It is expected that Nintendo will answer more questions about the Switch 2 during this Direct event, which is scheduled on April 2 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern. The event can be streamed online.

