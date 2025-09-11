Donald Trump's return to the presidency feels like a collective gut punch that won't subside. For many Americans, it's not just about policies or even the person. It's the anger, anxiety, and despair that only seem to deepen. After years of resistance, how and why are we still here?

The answer lies beneath the surface. Trump isn't just a political figure; he's a symptom of the emotional energy driving our politics. His rise hasn't been powered by rational debate or prudence, but by fear, an emotion that has become the lifeblood of American politics.

The real challenge isn't Trump himself, but what empowers him. Fear and its emotional cousins: shame, insecurity, unworthiness, and scarcity have led to division, blame, and judgment. These aren't just hallmarks of Trump's rhetoric; they're the emotional forces that sustain his relevance. And here's the uncomfortable truth: this energy doesn't only exist in his supporters. It perpetuates through his detractors, too.

We can't defeat fear with more fear. We can't outlast anger by getting angrier. If we truly want change, we must change the way we respond, not with a script or forced civility, but by shifting the energy beneath our reactions.

We get swept up in outrage, the endless stream of bad news, the political drama. But in doing so, we fall into the same emotional trap. Our fear becomes his fuel. Our anger feeds his momentum. It's a cycle we need to break—not by ignoring the real threats he poses, but by changing the emotional energy that animates our response.

Here's the challenge: fear is contagious. Science, and our own experience, confirms it. Emotions, especially fear, ripple outward. They're infectious in our social circles, our media, and our politics. What begins as a personal reaction becomes collective, shaping the very atmosphere of division and dysfunction.

So, what can we do?

It begins with awareness. Self-awareness changes how we feel, which changes how we affect others and our environments. When the next headline sends a jolt of rage through your body, take a moment. Pause before posting. Before arguing. Before diving into another cycle of outrage. Locate the fear, worry, or insecurity beneath your reaction. Tune into how it feels in your body. Not the story—just the sensation. We can't repress or ignore these emotions. We have to find them, feel them, and release them.

This isn't vague wellness advice. It's a strategy for effective change. As a former litigation attorney turned conflict resolution specialist, I understand how human emotion drives every conflict. But I've also seen how awareness changes outcomes. In politics, as in law and in life, fear-based reactions rarely solve anything. They energize the very chaos we're trying to escape.

Trump's power comes from fear—plain and simple. As long as we meet it with more fear, we keep him alive. But if we disengage from that cycle—if we respond with clarity and courage—we begin to weaken the emotional currents that sustain him.

This doesn't mean ignoring the real dangers he poses. It means responding differently: with emotional awareness and grounded judgment. We don't have to like him. But we do have to outgrow the fear that keeps him relevant.

The question is: Can we be the change we want to see? Can we break free from the loop of fear and anger that has become the currency of our politics?

We can. And we must.

But it starts with each of us, individually, emotionally, and consciously.

We don't quell outrage by winning elections. We win elections by transmuting our outrage into something more powerful: clear, courageous, hopeful leadership.

When grounded clarity, prudence, and compassion become the new emotional baseline of our politics, there will be no room left for Trump.

The real cure for Trump is us.

Ursula Taylor is a conflict resolution consultant and former litigation attorney focused on evolving the roots of dispute in law, politics, and society