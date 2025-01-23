Pete Hegseth, Fox News host and President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defense, revealed to the Senate Armed Services Committee that he paid $50,000 to settle a sexual assault allegation.

The payment was part of a non-disclosure agreement with a woman who accused him of a 2017 assault in Monterey, California. Hegseth, who has denied the allegations, described them as a "nuisance claim" intended to damage his career, as reported by CNN.

"As we said from the beginning, these were false claims that we settled for nuisance value, much less than it would have cost to defend," Hegseth attorney Tim Parlatore stated per CNN.

The settlement amount, first reported by The Associated Press, was previously undisclosed.

Hegseth claimed he was "falsely accused" during his Senate confirmation hearing last week, dismissing various charges as "anonymous smears." Parlatore confirmed the settlement payment in November.

The $50,000 settlement came years after the woman reported to police that Hegseth had sexually assaulted her in a California hotel room in 2017, alleging he took her phone, blocked the door, and prevented her from leaving, as detailed in an investigative report released in November, per The Associated Press. He denied the allegations, telling police that the encounter was consensual and asserting he had done nothing wrong.

Hegseth's admission came during questioning by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and sparked renewed scrutiny of his nomination, which narrowly advanced in a 51-49 procedural vote.

Notably, Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins opposed his confirmation, citing concerns over his character and qualifications. A final vote is expected Friday.

This comes as Samantha Hegseth, his ex-wife, gave a statement to the FBI asserting Hegseth's drinking habits were a concern, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

"He drinks more often than he doesn't," Samantha told investigators during a supplemental review of Hegseth's background check. This revelation had not been previously reported.

In addition to Samantha Hegseth's statement, the nominee's former sister-in-law, Danielle Hegseth, submitted an affidavit to the Senate accusing him of abusive behavior toward Samantha and excessive drinking at family events.

