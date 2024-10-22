A pizza restaurant in Germany was busted by police after they discovered its secret menu pizza item was actually a cover for cocaine distribution, leading to multiple arrests.

An investigation into the pizzeria based in Düsseldorf, Germany, began in March after food inspectors noticed suspicious activities surrounding a popular menu item, "pizza No. 40." Shortly after, the inspectors tipped off police in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, leading to a wider investigation and surveillance, as reported by DW.

"That was one of the best-selling pizzas," Michael Graf von Moltke, the criminal director, told reporters.

Officials eventually discovered that the restaurant's most popular pizza item was reportedly being used to sell cocaine. When officers arrived at the pizza owner's apartment, the man allegedly threw a bag of drugs out of the window, which police said "fell right into the arms of the police officers," DW reported.

The 36-year-old owner was kept in police custody for two days. However, the man resumed operations shortly after, this time allowing police to track the drug supply chain, German news agency dpa reported, according to the Associated Press.

After several weeks of keeping tabs on the operation, 3.5 pounds of cocaine, 400 grams of cannabis and €268,000 ($289,526.28) in cash were seized by police, as well as hundreds of cannabis plants, dozens of weapons and expensive watches. Ultimately, 150 officers worked together to arrest three suspected suppliers and 12 other suspects.

Following the arrests, the pizza place closed down and investigations continue into the larger drug network affiliated with the bust.