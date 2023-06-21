KEY POINTS A witness to the incident made a YouTube video to describe what they saw that night

Authorities in Las Vegas who responded to a 911 distress call from a family that reportedly saw a "tall, skinny alien creature with greenish color" about eight to 10 feet tall in their backyard last month have set up cameras in their home, according to a report.

The police body cams also captured in the area a glowing, green light in the sky until it disappeared in the distance, according to Fox News. The family claimed it was an unidentified flying object (UFO) that had crashed in their backyard between the wee hours of April 30 and May 1.

They told the emergency dispatcher that they literally came face-to-face with "aliens."

A witness to the incident made a YouTube video to describe what they saw that night. The clip also featured the 911 recording.

"I looked at it in the eyes, and my body just froze like having sleep paralysis," the witness said.

"He had a weird-looking face, big feet and big shiny eyes and a big mouth."

"I can hear its loud, deep breathing, and its stomach kept moving. He would just stare at me, and seconds later, I could move again."

The witness told the dispatcher that he was 100% sure that what he saw was not human. "I swear to God, it's not a joke. It's actually real."

Meanwhile, at least 21 people across eastern California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah reportedly saw the glowing green light, the American Meteor Society said.

"After the initial contact with LVMPD, the family at the residence reported they heard noises in their yard and were afraid for their safety," Las Vegas police told Fox News.

"We offered to put cameras up to help ease their concerns of someone coming to harass or harm them."

However, the officers who responded that night did not find definitive proof of aliens or remnants of the crashed UFO.

Twitter user and Las Vegas-based journalist Doug Poppa was the first to break the alien story on his May 22 podcast.

He tweeted: "The video camera surveillance system with the wireless transmission link that I recorded at the home on May 19 must have been a mirage or a figment of my imagination if the Las Vegas Metro Police are to be believed. Nice install TASS (Technical and Surveillance Squad)."

Poppa, who usually covers corruption, told New York Post that he's skeptical of the family and the so-called UFOs, but when he spoke with them, he started to believe that their story has some credibility.

"The mother told me they came out there and put up the cameras, supposedly to protect the family from people coming to bother them about the UFO," Poppa told The Post.

"But I can tell you right now. Cops don't come out and put up expensive video equipment up like that — and they certainly wouldn't for someone calling in a report about a UFO."