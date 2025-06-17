Avail Goes Full Stack to Capture $300bn Global Blockchain Infra Market

Dubai, UAE, June 17th, 2025, Chainwire

Avail, backed by Founders Fund, Dragonfly, and other top VCs, is powering some of Web3’s most forward-looking projects, including Lens, Sophon, Space & Time, Lumia, Skate, and leading institutional tokenization platforms. The rollout of the full Avail Stack enables seamless connections between chains to build a scalable and interoperable blockchain in the future.

Avail is focused on building an interconnected Web3 that allows networks to move assets and communicate while abstracting away user complexities to create a unified in-app experience. The Avail Stack, a full-scale blockchain infrastructure solution, comprises Avail Nexus, Avail Fusion and Avail DA as well as a suite of products and functionality upgrades, including Turbo DA, Enigma DA upgrade, Light Clients, catering to a range of audiences; both Web3 native startups and traditional Web2 giants.

Blockchain Infrastructure: A $300B Market

According to Grand View Research, the global blockchain market is projected to grow from $31.3 billion in 2024 to $1.43 trillion by 2030, with infrastructure alone expected to reach $306 billion, driven by modularity, institutional demand, scalable tech, and tokenization.

When Avail launched its purpose-built data availability (DA) layer on mainnet in July 2024, it set out to revamp the concept of blockchain scalability. The founding team was clear in its vision of broadening the scope of functionality so that blockchain could reach mass adoption.

As Ethereum doubled down on its rollup-centric roadmap, the limitations of the current blockchain models became clear; bridges were brittle, liquidity fragmented, and developers faced friction rewriting logic across chains. Innovation slowed, and VC investment declined, as noted in S&P Global’s 2024 report.

Despite market headwinds, Avail raised $75 million in 2024 from top investors under the leadership of Anurag Arjun (former Polygon co-founder) and Prabal Banerjee (former Polygon research lead), to build their vision of how blockchain experiences should be.

The Avail Stack

The Avail Stack comprises Avail DA for scalable, verifiable data availability, including Turbo DA, Enigma Upgrade, Avail Light Clients, and Avail’s 10 GB Infinity Blocks. Avail supports any execution environment with native ZK verification on the base layer. However, the most powerful upgrade is Avail Nexus.

The Avail Nexus upgrade is a permissionless crosschain layer enabling connectivity between different chains. Avail Nexus unlocks liquidity and user access with a seamless in-app experience across multiple ecosystems, enabling a true crosschain economy. No network switches, no bridges, no leaving the app. Nexus fully abstracts convoluted flows and back-end processes, delivering a simplified, intuitive experience. With Nexus, the typical 12+ click, crosschain process is reduced to just a couple of simple approvals, all behind the scenes, allowing users to stay in the app.

If one chain in the Avail Stack has access to key infrastructure, for example, Uniswap or Aave, every other connected chain can use it too, without needing to redeploy it. This borrowed infrastructure model allows new chains to bootstrap with shared liquidity and shared apps, accelerating ecosystem growth.

For developers, Nexus unlocks a powerful new era of multichain applications that coordinate state and logic across environments without replicating contracts. Connectors for EVM, ZK, Optimistic, and sovereign chains make integration seamless for any environment. To complement this is the Avail Fusion upgrade that creates a diverse security model. Apps gain access to pooled crypto-economic security while maintaining decentralization.

“With Avail, we were clear that developers no longer rebuild core infrastructure per chain. We wanted to give one integration that connects logic, assets, and users across all ecosystems. This is the foundation of Avail’s horizontal scalability vision: modular infrastructure, interoperable chains, and unified UX.” - Prabal Banerjee, co‑founder, Avail.

Confidence in Avail’s capability is reflected in the top-tier integrations. Lens Protocol, with over 650K user profiles and 28M+ social connections, launched Lens Chain using Avail DA. Sophon, a zk-validium, raised $60M in a node sale supported via Avail Light Clients. Space & Time, which has partnered with Microsoft and Google Cloud BigQuery, will use Avail to anchor ZK query proofs. Leading players in tokenization and RWAs like Lumia and rootVX are on the Avail testnet. Other projects powered by Avail include Rooch, Odysphere, and Eternal, with 50 more partnerships in the pipeline.

“We built Avail for a world where new chains can launch fast, can communicate and scale instantly. That’s the promise of horizontal scalability, and it’s how blockchain technology can reach population scale.” - Anurag Arjun, co-founder, Avail.

Avail is building the foundation for a crosschain economy, shared liquidity, and composability, all while staying true to the core principles of decentralization and permissionlessness.

