Nearly every Fortune 5000 company today has a dedicated leader focused on sustainability. But even with this growing commitment, one major challenge remains: how do businesses accurately measure their environmental impact? Tracking carbon footprints, recycling efforts, and ESG data is notoriously difficult and often unreliable. That's the problem RecycleSoft is here to solve by making environmental data measurable, trustworthy, and actionable.

Founded by Graham Wollaston, a technologist-turned-recycling entrepreneur, RecycleSoft offers something deceptively simple: a fully integrated system that finally makes carbon footprint reporting accurate, real-time, and verifiable. Underneath that simplicity lies 25 years of deep software development, built to address one of the most persistent data gaps in corporate sustainability efforts.

"Everyone wants accurate numbers they can trust, peer-reviewable, real-time, and globally scalable," says Wollaston. "But there is no real mechanism to produce them. That's what we solve."

At the heart of RecycleSoft's offering is ROMS, or the Recycling Operations Management System. ROMS is a geolocated, blockchain-secured data system that tracks recycling and carbon-related activities from origin to final disposition. Whether it's a local worker in São Paulo logging bales of cardboard off a drilling rig or a consolidator moving those bales to a mill, every step is captured and recorded.

"Most companies already have most of the data they need," Wollaston explains. "We just connect the dots and provide a complete, verifiable chain of custody for materials, and, by extension, carbon activity."

Through its ROMS platform, RecycleSoft empowers organizations to generate live carbon dashboards, showing not just emissions but tangible reduction activity tracked to the pound. That data becomes the basis for RecycleCoin, a non-fungible token that encapsulates the proof of carbon reduction. Each coin encapsulates a thousand metric tons of verified recycling activity, providing a full history of the lifecycle it represents. It offers a transparent and tradeable unit of environmental value.

"It's a real asset, backed by blockchain-verified recycling data," says Wollaston. "That means it's not just a tech gimmick. It's a financial instrument with value in both environmental and investment terms."

The need for such a solution has never been greater. As ESG regulations tighten and investor scrutiny increases, companies can no longer afford vague or unverifiable carbon claims. Yet, as Wollaston notes, the tools to meet those expectations have been lacking until now.

RecycleSoft didn't emerge overnight. It's the result of two decades of experience in the recycling industry and, prior to that, two decades in software development. After moving to the U.S. and swearing off Gantt charts for good, Wollaston found himself managing e-waste operations, only to discover that no real software solutions existed to track recycling processes effectively.

"ROMS was born out of necessity," he says. "There was just nothing built for this space."

That initial project grew quietly but steadily and now boasts in-house developers across four continents. For years, the ROMS platform was used exclusively in-house within Wollaston's own operations. But as sustainability took center stage in global boardrooms, the software's potential became too big to ignore.

By 2023, Wollaston shuttered his recycling businesses and launched RecycleSoft as a standalone company, bringing ROMS and its powerful ecosystem to a broader market. The platform has since evolved beyond electronics recycling to cover the full spectrum of recycling activity, including electricity consumption, material reuse, and full ESG tracking across multiple geographies.

And yet, despite the product's maturity, the company itself remains in the early stages of scaling. "We are in the hunter-skinner stage," Wollaston says. "We are small, but we are ready to grow. We have a unique and fully developed software ecosystem, an enthusiastic customer base, and an untapped target market. What we need now is visibility and investment."

That investment opportunity is particularly compelling. RecycleSoft's technology is patent-pending, its token is blockchain-backed, and its potential market includes not just recyclers but any global enterprise struggling with carbon accountability. The company has already attracted interest from early clients but is looking for capital to scale both its infrastructure and team.

"The goal is to make ROMS an industry-agnostic standard," Wollaston says. "We have already got a fully functional, in-house developed software ecosystem. We just need to expand."

That expansion, he emphasizes, is not just about selling software. It's about solving a global problem. As regulations evolve and pressure mounts for verifiable carbon data, RecycleSoft may be one of the few companies able to deliver on that promise today.

"In a world where everyone is trying to reduce their footprint, the first step is actually being able to count it," Wollaston says. "We are giving companies the power to do just that, with clarity, credibility, and confidence."