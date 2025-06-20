Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation with Rewards and Global Events

Dubai, UAE, June 20th, 2025, Chainwire

In the rapidly evolving Web3 landscape, Meta Earth is carving a bold path with ME Network 2.0, a modular blockchain ecosystem designed to redefine decentralized economies. Launched on May 19, 2025, at block height 6,624,500, this upgrade marks the Odyssey phase, a pivotal moment of technical breakthroughs and community-driven growth. With a robust suite of technical advancements, generous Airdrop rewards, enhanced ME Pass 3.0 features, and a lineup of high-profile 2025 events, Meta Earth is inviting users worldwide to join its transformative journey. Here’s why ME Network 2.0 marks a pivotal shift—and what it means for those looking to participate.

ME Network 2.0: A Technical Powerhouse

ME Network 2.0 introduces a modular architecture that decouples the execution layer (RollApp), settlement layer (ME-Hub), and data availability layer (ME-DA), delivering unmatched scalability, security, and ecosystem compatibility. This three-layer design enables sovereign Rollup chains to process transactions in parallel with customizable virtual machines (EVM/WASM), slashing storage costs by 98% through data availability sampling (DAS) and 2D erasure coding. The result is skyrocketing throughput, optimized costs, and rapid iteration for decentralized applications (DApps).

The network’s economic model is equally revolutionary. MEC, the native token, unifies all layers, with cross-chain mappings (MEC-CI for RollApp gas fees and governance, MEC-DA for the data layer) replacing native tokens to create a closed value loop. Users pay only local RollApp gas fees, while Sequencers handle cross-layer costs, streamlining transactions. The decentralized Sequencer network, powered by CometBFT consensus, enhances security with slashing mechanisms for malicious nodes, fraud proofs, and zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) compression via the Groth16 algorithm, cutting gas costs by 90%. A Watch Relayer monitors anomalies in real time, ensuring robust protection.

Cross-chain communication is another standout feature. The Multi-Blockchain Communication (MBC) protocol addresses Optimistic Rollup pain points, enabling instant withdrawals through market maker prepayments and incentivizing fraud detection. EVM compatibility, via Ethermint integration, supports Solidity 0.6.0–0.8.17 and tools like MetaMask, while dual EVM/WASM virtual machines bridge Ethereum and Cosmos ecosystems. A DID-based identity system stores only certificate hashes on-chain, encrypting private data off-chain for privacy and enabling cross-chain verification.

Additional improvements include dynamic gas pricing to counter Sybil attacks, optimized relayers for trustless communication, and enhanced security requiring two-thirds honest nodes. The ME-DA layer’s initial validator nodes, staked with 552,900 MEC from regional treasuries (India, China, ME_EARTH, USA), underscore community-driven governance, with future allocations guided by transparent DAO proposals. These advancements position ME Network 2.0 as a scalable, secure foundation for the next generation of Web3 applications.

ME Network 2.0 Odyssey isn’t just about technology—it’s about empowering users. Meta Earth’s Airdrop reward system, accessible via ME Pass, offers six ways to earn MEC, catering to both novices and veterans:

Unconditional Basic Income (UBI) : Users who complete KYC for their ME ID receive 1 permanently staked MEC, yielding daily passive income at 12.5% APY . Verification must be completed in ME Pass to begin earning.

: Users who complete KYC for their ME ID receive 1 permanently staked MEC, yielding daily passive income at . Verification must be completed in ME Pass to begin earning. Daily Check-In Rewards : Users can check in daily to earn MEC—starting at 0.0001 MEC (gas-free for the first check-in), increasing by 0.0001 MEC/day to a cap of 0.003 MEC/day (30x). Missed check-ins can be made up within 7 days for a small fee.

: Users can check in daily to earn MEC—starting at 0.0001 MEC (gas-free for the first check-in), increasing by 0.0001 MEC/day to a cap of (30x). Missed check-ins can be made up within 7 days for a small fee. Staking Rewards : MEC can be staked in ME Pass’s “Assets” section, with a 360-day lock offering up to 25% APY . Flexible lock periods are also available for tailored returns.

: MEC can be staked in ME Pass’s “Assets” section, with a 360-day lock offering up to . Flexible lock periods are also available for tailored returns. Community Rewards : Joining any Meta Earth node community for a one-time 0.01 MEC reward, enabling users to integrate into the broader ecosystem.

: Joining any Meta Earth node community for a one-time reward, enabling users to integrate into the broader ecosystem. Referral Rewards : By sharing a ME Pass invite link, users earn 0.1 MEC per new user who completes KYC.

: By sharing a ME Pass invite link, users earn per new user who completes KYC. Monthly Airdrop: ME ID holders automatically receive 0.01 MEC monthly, deposited directly into their ME Pass wallet.

These rewards make participation rewarding and inclusive, encouraging users to grow their MEC holdings while fueling ecosystem expansion.

ME Pass 3.0: The Gateway to Web3

ME Pass 3.0, the cornerstone of user interaction, has been revamped to enhance the Web3 experience. Its sleek new UI offers seamless navigation, while bolstered security features, including multi-factor authentication and passkey setup, protect users' assets. Users can now manage NFTs—displaying, transferring, and browsing collections—directly in the app. Cross-chain transactions between the ME-Hub and RollApps streamline asset movement, and a new “Explore” section introduces ME Mini-Programs and an app marketplace for richer content discovery. Community features like real-time messaging, large group chats, and end-to-end encryption foster engagement, making ME Pass 3.0 a powerful tool for Web3 exploration.

2025: Discovering Meta Earth Offline

Meta Earth is taking its vision global with a series of high-profile offline events in 2025, offering opportunities to connect with the community and explore ME Network 2.0 firsthand:

Istanbul Blockchain Week (June): Attendees can join the event in Turkey for insights into Web3 innovation.

(June): Attendees can join the event in Turkey for insights into Web3 innovation. WebX Asia 2025, Tokyo, Japan (August): Participants will have the opportunity to explore Meta Earth’s latest advancements in Asia’s leading crypto hub.

(August): Participants will have the opportunity to explore Meta Earth’s latest advancements in Asia’s leading crypto hub. TOKEN2049, Singapore (October): A premier gathering to connect with global Web3 leaders and explore emerging trends in the space.

These events will feature demos, workshops, and networking, showcasing Meta Earth’s technology and rewarding opportunities. Stay tuned for details on how to participate.

About Meta Earth

ME Network 2.0’s technical prowess—modular scalability, cost efficiency, and cross-chain interoperability—sets a new standard for decentralized networks. Coupled with inclusive Airdrop rewards and an intuitive ME Pass 3.0, Meta Earth is democratizing Web3 access. As MEC demand grows with ecosystem expansion, its deflationary model and diverse use cases (staking, fees, storage) promise long-term value appreciation.

To Get Involved Today: Users can download the ME Pass, complete KYC to unlock rewards, and join the Meta Earth community for updates. Users and welcome to join their 2025 events to experience the future of Web3 firsthand. With Meta Earth, it’s ME, My Way!

