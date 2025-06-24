Stably Introduces Stablecoin Development & Advisory Services for Institutions & Enterprises

Seattle, United States / Washington, June 24th, 2025, Chainwire

Stably—a Seattle-based pioneer in stablecoin and decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure—is launching a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to help financial institutions and enterprises issue their own branded stablecoins. The company’s Stablecoin-as-a-Service (SCaaS) solutions include custom development and advisory services as well as integration support with leading industry partners like Bridge and Frax.

The global stablecoin industry is growing rapidly, surpassing $250 billion in total market capitalization during the first half of 2025. Positive US regulatory tailwinds, such as the STABLE and GENIUS Acts, are boosting confidence among institutions and traditional businesses—opening the floodgate for mainstream adoption and corporate innovation. Amazon, Walmart, and JD.com, among others, have already announced their private stablecoin plans, while US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently commented that stablecoins could grow into a $3.7 trillion market by the end of the decade. With faster, cheaper, borderless transactions, stablecoins help reduce payment friction, improve global market access, and unlock valuable opportunities. Cost savings and new revenue streams could even enable unique ecosystem benefits or lower the cost of credit—increasing user demand and retention while expanding brand power and reach for stablecoin issuers.

Stably leverages over seven years of industry experience and infrastructure to provide end-to-end support for launching compliant, fiat-backed stablecoins. Through a combination of in-house expertise, technology, and strategic partnerships, Stably offers chain-agnostic issuance, traditional orchestration, DeFi integrations, fiat on/off-ramps, product development, business strategy, and market operation support—including peg stability, liquidity, and risk management. These services are tailored for a wide range of potential stablecoin issuers—from banks, brokerages, asset managers, MSBs, and FinTechs, to non-financial enterprises like large retailers, F&B chains, e-commerce platforms, telecoms, social media networks, and more.

"We typically ask our client two questions to determine whether or not there’s a fit," said Kory Hoang, Stably’s Co-founder and CEO. "(1) Do you have a large user base with strong network effects? (2) Do you hold user balances, facilitate credit, and/or process transaction volume at scale? If you answered yes to both questions then your business is ready to advance into the Stablecoin Age."

Stably is among the earliest stablecoin issuers and SCaaS providers since 2018, having supported the launch of over 15 stablecoin projects across multiple networks—with clients and partners including financial institutions, Web3 projects, and blockchain foundations such as Ripple, VeChain, and Stellar. Stably also helped pioneer the world’s first subsidized stablecoin in collaboration with dTRINITY, a DeFi protocol designed to transform credit markets by paying interest rebates to stablecoin borrowers. More recently, Stably started working with Lit Financial, a fast-growing mortgage lender from Michigan, to assist the company with its stablecoin product strategy.

For organizations seeking turnkey SCaaS solutions, Stably works with regulated partners to enable the launch of branded stablecoins in just a few weeks. For institutions looking to build and operate their own in-house stablecoin infrastructure with long-term scalability, Stably offers a battle-tested stablecoin engine with full custom development and integration support. More broadly, Stably provides both technical and non-technical stablecoin advisory services no matter where the client is in their product lifecycle—whether it’s early-stage exploration or go-to-market execution.

Founded in 2018, Stably is a leading stablecoin development and advisory firm from Seattle, Washington. It is among the earliest issuers and Stablecoin-as-a-Service solution providers in the world, operating the 7th largest stablecoin at one point in 2019. Stably has launched over 15 stablecoins since 2020, with clients and partners ranging from financial institutions to Web3 organizations. The company helps B2B clients adopt stablecoin technology and launch compliant products for their own ecosystems—unlocking new user benefits and market opportunities from branded digital money.

