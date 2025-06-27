BYDFi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision and South Korea Strategy

Victoria, Seychelles, June 27th, 2025, Chainwire

Leading global crypto exchange BYDFi will participate in Seoul Meta Week 2025: METACON (SMW2025), taking place from June 26–27 at the 3rd floor Auditorium of COEX, Seoul. BYDFi is 2025 Partner of SMW, with Samsung, Google, Intel, Spotify, Kakao, and GitHub also listed in this year’s lineup.

BYDFi’s Presence at SMW2025: METACON

As one of SMW2025’s official 2025 Partners, BYDFi’s participation reflects its broader commitment to supporting innovation and collaboration in the evolving Web3 and digital finance ecosystem.

Visitors can meet the BYDFi team at Booth #11 to collect the latest exclusive merchandise, released specially for attendees at SMW2025. Throughout the event, the booth has consistently attracted high foot traffic, with attendees lining up to interact with the team and claim limited-edition items.

Michael, Co-founder and CEO of BYDFi, commented: “Seoul Meta Week brings together the brightest minds in AI and Web3. This event provides a venue to share our latest innovations and connect with forward-thinking builders and traders from across the region.”

Advancing Compliance Strategy Alongside SMW2025 Participation

To further support the compliance process, BYDFi has joined South Korea’s CODE VASP Alliance. The partnership includes full integration with a Travel Rule compliance solution. BYDFi has moved in step with strict regulations set by South Korea under the Act on Reporting and Using Specific Financial Transaction Information. This enhances the safety and transparency of cross-platform asset transfers and reinforces BYDFi’s position as a secure and compliant trading platform.

BYDFi aims to contribute to a more unified global compliance framework, helping raise industry standards and build lasting confidence among users worldwide.

Reaffirming BYDFi’s Dual-Engine Strategy Amid SMW2025 Context

In April 2025, BYDFi officially launched MoonX—its Web3 on-chain trading tool—at Paris Blockchain Week. Designed to power the next generation of decentralized trading, MoonX integrates with Solana and BNB Chain and offers real-time data, Smart Money tracking, Copy Trading, and other essential tools tailored for MemeCoin traders. This launch marked BYDFi’s transition into the CEX + DEX dual-engine era.

At Seoul Meta Week 2025, BYDFi highlights how this strategic shift supports the industry’s transition toward more integrated and adaptive trading infrastructures in Web3. By combining the speed and liquidity of centralized exchanges with the transparency and discovery capabilities of decentralized tools, BYDFi delivers a seamless, flexible trading experience, empowering global traders to engage confidently with the future of digital assets.

About BYDFi

Founded in 2020, BYDFi now serves a community of 1,000,000+ users across more than 190 countries and regions. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges & Apps for Beginners of 2025, BYDFi offers a full range of trading services—from spot and perpetual contracts to copy trading, automated bots, and on-chain tools—empowering both new and seasoned traders to explore the digital asset space with confidence.

BYDFi is dedicated to delivering a world-class crypto trading experience for every user.

BUIDL Your Dream Finance.

• Website: https://www.bydfi.com

• Support email: cs@bydfi.com

• Business partnerships: bd@bydfi.com

• Media inquiries: media@bydfi.com

Twitter( X ) | LinkedIn | Telegram | YouTube

Contact

Media Manager



Anna



BYDFi Fintech LTD



annachloe@bydfi.com

