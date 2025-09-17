BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus

Curacao, Curacao, September 17th, 2025, Chainwire

BetFury steps onto the stage of SBC Summit Lisbon 2025 — one of the key gatherings in the iGaming calendar. From 16 to 18 September, the platform showcases its brand strength, deepens affiliate connections, and outlines its plans for global expansion. BetFury continues to play a role in the evolving crypto and iGaming partnership landscape.

BetFury's Participation at SBC Summit

The SBC Summit gathers over 25,000 delegates, including 6,000+ affiliates — the largest concentration of affiliate professionals in iGaming. For BetFury, this isn’t just visibility, it’s a strategic chance to present its Affiliate Program to the right audience. Face-to-face meetings, dedicated networking zones, and affiliate-focused sessions make Lisbon the ideal ground to build new partnerships and strengthen existing ones.

BetFury Meets Affiliate Leaders at its Massive Stand

BetFury arrives at the summit with a massive stand placed right in the center of the Affiliate zone. Designed as a true meeting hub, the stand combines large LED screens, a sleek interior, and the best coffee at the event — but its core mission goes far beyond style. Here, BetFury’s team welcomes partners and affiliates to discuss tailored collaborations, explore growth opportunities across multiple GEOs, and expand its global Affiliate Program.

To make the experience even more engaging, the stand also hosts:

Affiliate Lottery — a branded drum filled with exclusive offers and personalized deals for affiliates.

— a branded drum filled with exclusive offers and personalized deals for affiliates. Merch Kits — premium giveaways to boost brand recognition and leave visitors with a lasting conference memory.

Besides, at SBC Summit Lisbon, attendees have a chance to meet the BetFury team along with its C-level executives.

As the company’s CEO, Mike notes, “Our focus here is to strengthen existing partnerships and launch new collaborations that will shape BetFury’s global growth. For BetFury, this stand isn’t just about visibility. It’s the place where future collaborations take shape.”

Exclusive SBC Offers for BetFury Affiliates

The BetFury Affiliate Program includes transparency, timely payouts, and tailored offers. Standard conditions include 50 percent RevShare for all partners during the first two months and a dynamic model based on monthly NGR.

BetFury will introduce special offers for affiliates only during the SBC Lisbon 2025:

Sub-Affiliate RevShare: up to 10% in the first 3 months (5-10% after, based on NGR);

up to 10% in the first 3 months (5-10% after, based on NGR); CPA Bonus: $300 for each referral generating $3,000 NGR within 6 months;

$300 for each referral generating $3,000 NGR within 6 months; Withdrawal Bonus: up to 10% extra on the first withdrawal (capped at $300);

up to 10% extra on the first withdrawal (capped at $300); Regional CPA Booster: +10% CPA payout for the first 50 conversions from Canada, Chile, Colombia, Brazil, and Mexico.

Crypto & fiat in one solution – maximum reach from Latin America to Asia and Europe;

Complete localization, including interfaces and payment methods;

Flexible affiliate terms (RevShare, CPA, hybrid models, and traffic buyouts);

Instant crypto payouts with no delays;

Dedicated support and a custom approach for each affiliate;

Adapted product in Chile with proven success at betfury.cl.

These exclusive rewards and obvious advantages highlight BetFury’s commitment to making cooperation more profitable and transparent.

Conclusion & Plans

﻿BetFury plans to expand into new GEOs and further upgrade its affiliate program after SBC Lisbon 2025. The company’s objective is to establish a structured partnership network with affiliates internationally.

About BetFury

betfury.com is an ecosystem of crypto products for entertainment and additional income. The company has gathered over 4M users in over six years of existence. BetFury offers over 8,000 Slots and 22 Original games, featuring an impressive RTP of up to 99.28%. In addition to iGaming, it has 80 Sports for betting, including eSports, and provides odds better than the market average. Moreover, the platform has its native BFG token that can be used in Staking and all the above activities. With continuous upgrades, BetFury has established itself as a transparent and forward-thinking brand committed to long-term growth and community trust.

