Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million as Exchange Demo Launches

Dubai, UAE, September 21st, 2025, Chainwire

The Role of Presales in Early Investment

Pepeto, the rising meme coin based on the Ethereum blockchain, has now, as of 19 September 2025, raised over $6.78 million in its presale, as more investors participate following the viral launch of its demo exchange set to adopt all the next best meme coins in 2025. With billions of tokens already sold and interest growing across the best crypto project growing ahead of Q4 2025, Pepeto is quickly becoming one of the talked-about meme projects of 2025, thanks to its utility.

In traditional markets, IPOs (Initial Public Offerings) give early access to company shares before they become publicly tradable. In the crypto world, ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings) and token presales serve a similar purpose, offering coins at early discounted rates. As per the team, projects like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe have shown that early entry often leads to opportunities for big profits. Getting in before the crowd and holding as demand increases can be the key move presales often make the difference between chasing trends and being in front of them.

Presale Growth Shows Market Demand

In the middle of the federal reserve cut of interest rate, for the first time this year, the crypto industry, where countless tokens appear, Pepeto has drawn attention for its underlying infrastructure. The project’s presale is listed at $0.000000154, with early participation reflecting growing awareness.

During the presale stages, the price of Pepeto increases gradually. Each new stage brings a slightly higher cost per token, making earlier entries more cost-efficient. This structure is designed to establish progression ahead of any public listing. In addition, staking rewards are currently advertised at 226% APY, offered as part of the project’s holding mechanism.

The Role of the Demo Exchange in Q4, 2025

Some crypto projects focus on giveaways or flashy promotions, but Pepeto took a different route. The demo exchange wasn’t just posted for attention, it showed what’s actually being built. The platform has since drawn interest from users, token developers, and investment groups, noting the focus on a meme-oriented exchange.

Pepeto has surpassed the $6.78 million mark in its presale, indicating notable attention within the cryptocurrency community. Discussions have appeared across platforms such as Telegram, YouTube, and Twitter, as well as during live AMAs. The working demo provides an early view of planned developments for the platform.

Community Interest And Pre-sale Structure

Pepeto has attracted growing community engagement following the launch of its demo exchange, where users have shared screenshots, feedback, and walk-throughs. The activity has emerged organically rather than through advertising or paid promotion. Compared with earlier meme coins such as Pepe or Shiba, Pepeto has entered the market with a functioning platform and stated long-term objectives.

As the presale advances, Pepeto’s price increases gradually through each phase, with later stages reflecting higher token costs. Staking is currently advertised at 226% APY, presented as an incentive for participants who hold tokens. The model is structured to address both early participation and longer-term engagement.

Built on Ethereum, Designed for Scale

Pepeto’s core strength is how it’s built. Using Ethereum and fully EVM-ready, it runs with fast, no-fee swaps, cross-chain tools, and supports token launches with strong safety in mind. The roadmap includes staking rewards, a meme coin launch area, and NFT functions, all designed in one place.

Where most meme coins deal with high fees or weak tools, Pepeto is building things that work. Its structure solves real problems while offering features users actually need.

What matters in meme coin in 2025: Security, Transparency, and Real Tech

Pepeto isn’t cutting corners. The project runs with a fully doxxed team and public roadmap. Every update is shared openly through all Pepeto socials. And unlike other tokens with questionable wallets or sudden policy changes, Pepeto is building trust day by day, successfully audited by SolidProof and Coinsult.

New Announcement: Tier 1 Listing and More In Progress

The team behind Pepeto has signaled major next steps. Pepeto is communicating via all its socials that the Tier 1 listing exchange on progress, listings on both centralized and decentralized exchanges are expected, boosting visibility and giving holders access to wider liquidity.

X Link: https://x.com/Pepetocoin/status/1966449686392266943

About Pepeto

Pepeto is an Ethereum-based meme coin project that combines speed, utility, and community culture into a growing crypto ecosystem. Backed by real tools, a working zero-fee demo exchange, and a transparent roadmap, it aims to bring lasting value to the meme coin space.

Presale is live now, and early investors are lining up to secure their spot ahead of launch.

Disclaimer:

The Pepeto presale is live. To participate, use the official website: https://pepeto.io. As the listing approaches, some unauthorized platforms may attempt to use the Pepeto name to mislead investors. Verification of sources is advised.

Contact

COO



Daniel B



contact@tokenwire.io

