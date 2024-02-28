Pro-Russian rebel officials in Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria gathered for a rare meeting Wednesday, amid fears the territory could open a new flashpoint in Moscow's conflict with neighbouring Ukraine.

The thin slither of land has been de facto controlled by pro-Russian forces since the collapse of the Soviet Union, but is internationally recognised as part of Moldova.

Transnistria was coy about the purpose of its special congress -- only the seventh in its history -- announcing only that officials would address a deepening row with the Moldovan government over customs duties.

"The decisions of the current congress cannot be ignored by the international community," the breakaway republic's foreign policy chief Vitaly Ignatiev told the meeting, without revealing what decisions would be taken.

The separatist territory last held a congress in 2006, when deputies announced a referendum on integrating with Russia. The vote resulted in an overwhelming majority in favour.

Moldova's pro-EU government and Western countries are worried separatist lawmakers in the region could repeat the gesture, taking advantage of Russia's offensive in neighbouring Ukraine.

Local politician Gennady Chorba said it was possible deputies would ask to join Russia, a day before President Vladimir Putin was set to deliver his annual address to Russian lawmakers.

The Moldovan government was sceptical.

"From Chisinau, things look calm," a Moldovan government spokesman said. "There is no danger of escalation and destabilisation of the situation in the Transnistrian region."

Since Moscow began its full-scale assault on Ukraine, Chisinau has been concerned the Kremlin could use Transnistria to open a new front in the southwest, in the direction of Odesa.

The tiny region was rocked by unexplained blasts in 2022 that military analysts believe may have been a Russian attempt to drag the region into the conflict.

Then, in March 2023, Transnistria's pro-Russian leadership accused Kyiv of an assassination attempt on their leader, an accusation that Ukraine rejected.

The Kremlin has around 1,500 soldiers permanently stationed in the region, and has warned Ukraine and Moldova that attacking them would incur serious consequences.

Russia still props up Transnistria's economy with supplies of free gas, but the breakaway republic has found itself increasingly isolated from Moscow since the conflict in Ukraine.

The gathering of Transnistrian officials comes as Ukraine faces intense pressure on the frontlines, where it has recently lost ground to Russia amid mounting ammunition shortages.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Albania on Wednesday for a summit of southeastern European nations, where he was expected to renew his calls for more aid.

Kyiv has urged Western countries to speed up deliveries of desperately needed ammunition as it becomes increasingly frustrated with political infighting among its allies.