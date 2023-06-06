KEY POINTS Trump has strongly denied any involvement in relation to the investigation regarding classified documents

On Monday, Trump's attorneys met with Department of Justice officials in Washington

Writing on Truth Social, Trump suggested earlier on Monday that he will likely be charged in the case

Special counsel Jack Smith's prosecutors have raised suspicions surrounding the drainage of a swimming pool at Mar-a-Lago, the resort owned by former President Donald Trump. The incident, which occurred in October of last year, resulted in the flooding of a room housing computer servers containing surveillance video logs.

While it remains unclear whether the flooding of the server room was intentional or accidental, CNN has learned from multiple sources that federal officers investigating Trump's handling of classified documents have taken an interest in the incident.

The pool draining incident transpired approximately two months after the FBI conducted a raid on Mar-a-Lago in August 2022, during which they discovered a significant number of classified documents.

According to CNN reports, this incident, along with other actions carried out by Trump's associates during the Justice Department's investigation, could potentially contribute to building a case for obstruction conspiracy.

Earlier, CNN revealed that a federal grand jury investigating Trump has issued subpoenas to more than two dozen individuals, including Mar-a-Lago resort staff and members of the former president's inner circle at the Florida estate, compelling them to testify.

Furthermore, CNN has also learned that the maintenance worker involved in the pool draining incident had assisted Trump aide Walt Nauta in relocating boxes containing classified documents within the estate before the FBI raid took place.

In May, investigators interviewed Matthew Calamari Sr. and his son Matthew Calamari Jr., both executives at the Trump Organization, regarding the handling of surveillance footage from Mar-a-Lago.

Prosecutors are said to have interviewed witnesses regarding the actions of Walt Nauta and a maintenance worker in relation to the movement of boxes subsequent to the initial subpoena by the Justice Department for classified documents from former President Trump.

CNN reports that investigators have displayed interest in the discussions involving the maintenance worker and a text message transmitted by Walt Nauta to Calamari Sr.

During legal proceedings, the Justice Department stated its suspicion that "government records were likely concealed and removed from the Storage Room" prior to the search conducted by agents.

Former President Trump, who has consistently and vehemently denied any involvement or misconduct related to the investigation concerning classified documents, indicated on Truth Social earlier Monday that he is likely to face charges in the case.

"HOW CAN DOJ POSSIBLY CHARGE ME, WHO DID NOTHING WRONG, WHEN NO OTHER PRESIDENT'S WERE CHARGED, WHEN JOE BIDEN WON'T BE CHARGED FOR ANYTHING, INCLUDING THE FACT THAT HE HAS 1,850 BOXES, MUCH OF IT CLASSIFIED, AND SOME DATING BACK TO HIS SENATE DAY WHEN EVEN DEMOCRAT SENATORS ARE SHOCKED," the former president wrote.

The post came shortly after Trump's legal representatives met with officials from the Department of Justice in Washington.