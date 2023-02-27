Rapper Kodak Black is wanted by Florida authorities after he missed a random drug test in violation of his parole terms and subsequently submitted a sample that tested positive for fentanyl.

A Broward County judge issued an arrest warrant for Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, for missing his mandated drug test on Feb. 3 and later submitting a fentanyl-contaminated sample on Feb. 8, according to an affidavit signed by the Broward County Sheriff's Office. TMZ was the first to publish the details of the arrest warrant.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Kodak Black pic.twitter.com/i6CqKar17v — No Jumper (@nojumper) February 26, 2023

Fentanyl is a highly controlled substance that is highly addictive and lethal in extremely small doses.

Black was in the midst of parole stemming from his July 2022 drug trafficking arrest, where police say they found over 30 oxycodone pills in the rapper's vehicle. Black pleaded not guilty to the charges and reached terms on a pretrail parole agreement.

In 2019, Black was sentenced to 46 months in prison for weapons charges. He was accused of falsifying documents to purchase firearms.

One of the final acts of former President Donald Trump in his capacity was to commute Black's sentence, citing his notable philanthropic efforts. Black has been known to give back to his South Florida community and regularly distributes meals and goods to families.

Black, whose residence is listed as Miramar, Fla., is a Grammy-nominated musician whose "Super Gremlin" was a massive smash on Billboard's Hot 100 chart last year. He has sold over 30 million records and has developed a committed fan base despite his frequent run-ins with the law.

No arrest has been reported for Black yet, and representatives for the rapper have yet to release a statement.