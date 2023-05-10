KEY POINTS "Bride and Prejudice" alum Dannii Erskine is allegedly still alive despite reports of her death

A person purporting to be her sister said Erskine died in a car crash in April

Police said there were no fatal traffic accidents at the time of the supposed crash

An Australian reality star who reportedly died in a car accident weeks ago may be alive after all, according to reports.

Questions about "Bride and Prejudice" star Dannii Erskine's alleged accident and death surfaced after authorities in Australia said there were no fatal traffic accidents at the time of her supposed crash and there was no record of her passing, Australia's 7News reported.

Last week, a person claiming to be her sister Dee told "So Dramatic" via email that Erskine allegedly sustained serious head injuries after her car was "T-boned" by another driver while she was on her way home in North Melbourne on April 28. The user claimed that Erskine was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital, where she later died.

"She passed away the morning of April 29 at 12:01 a.m. She will be loved [and] very much missed... It was a horrible tragedy," the email reportedly read. "She was 28, full of life, and trying her best to move on and meet someone. Now she won't get that chance."

A tribute to the reality star was also posted on April 29 on her Instagram page, which read, "Rest in peace Dannii Erskine, 1995-2023."

"We appreciate and respect wishes we have received as a family," the caption read, after describing Erskine's death as being the result of an "awful accident."

"Thank you for your support and respect," read the caption of the post, which was later deleted, along with Erskine's social media account.

But an unnamed source claimed to 7News this week that the reality star, who rose to fame in the "forbidden wedding" series in 2019 and was once engaged to Denton Ansley, is still "alive."

International Business Times could not independently verify this information. But a spokesperson for the Coroner's Court of the Australian state of Victoria told 7News that it had no record of Erskine's death.

Meanwhile, Victoria Police said in a statement to the outlet, "We can't comment on any individuals due to privacy legislation, but I can confirm we have no fatal or life-threatening collisions recorded in the North Melbourne area in the past month."

The Transport Accident Commission for Victoria also did not have any matching data for a fatality on April 29, So Dramatic reported.

During Monday's episode of the "So Dramatic" podcast, Erskine's ex-fiancé, Ansley, told host Megan Pustetto that friends received a message about a funeral service that was to be held in Mornington Peninsula on May 16.

But upon calling the funeral company, they were told that there was no funeral schedule on that date under Erskine's name, he said.

Interestingly, this wasn't the first time Ansley received reports of his ex-partner's death.

Elsewhere in the podcast, he revealed that two years ago, he woke up to a "mass message" from Erskine's account claiming that she had passed away.

"And then, like, a day or two later it came out that she was like, 'Oh no, I got hacked, it didn't actually happen and obviously I'm still alive,'" he shared. "It wasn't reported last time, obviously, but this time I thought, 'OK, maybe there is some truth behind it,' because ... I can't tell you if it's true or not [this time] because I don't know."

Ansley claimed that "quite a few things just don't add up."

Multiple unnamed sources also told So Dramatic that Erskine is still alive. "She's obviously not very well mentally, but she's alive," one person who wished to remain anonymous told the outlet. "She's an inpatient at a hospital... with a broken ankle and claiming her social media has been hacked."

Erskine's social media account has since been reactivated, and posts about her apparent death have been removed. The memorial picture, however, still remains as the account's profile picture.

A representative for Erskine and her family has yet to release an official statement about the questions surrounding her supposed death.