KEY POINTS Temperatures in Orlando, Florida, are expected to exceed 90 degrees from Wednesday

Orlando temperatures have only exceeded 90 degrees three times since 1982

Wind chills could drop to between negative 30 and negative 40 degrees in the northern region

Parts of the southeastern state of Florida could experience heat exceeding 90 degrees as a winter heat wave takes over the Southeast of the United States.

According to Fox Weather, temperatures in the region could hit from 15 to as much as 35 degrees above average starting Wednesday. Temperatures in Orlando, Florida, are expected to hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, 91 degrees on Thursday and 90 degrees on Friday and Saturday.

This could break Florida's record of highest temperatures, per the outlet. Temperatures in Orlando only exceeded 90 degrees three times since 1982.

The February heat wave would reportedly affect areas from Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic to the Gulf Coast and Florida, the Weather Channel reported.

"H​igh temperatures like these are more typical of later spring: Highs in the 80s could reach as far north as Virginia and West Virginia," the Weather Channel stated. "Parts of northern and central Florida could soar into the low 90s. These high temperatures are considered average for late May, not late February."

Meanwhile, many areas in the northeastern part of the country will reportedly experience record-low temperatures from Thursday to Friday, per Fox Weather.

A strong cold front will reportedly strike the U.S. from Canada, which is expected to send temperatures plunging across the Northwest, portions of the West Coast and parts of the Rocky Mountains.

Wind chills could also drop to between negative 30 and negative 40 degrees in the northern region, the outlet said.

Places such as San Francisco and San Jose in California could experience a temperature drop to around 50 degrees.

"Lows in the teens and 20s below zero are expected in the Northern Plains while 20s and a few teens are possible west of the Cascades in western Oregon and Washington, including Seattle and Portland," the Weather Channel reported. "Daytime highs in the Bay Area and L.A. Basin will hold in the 40s or 50s."