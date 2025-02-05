Republican Rep. Brandon Gill called for the deportation of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, who has been educating undocumented Americans about their rights.

"America would be a better place if @IlhanMN were deported back to Somalia," Gill wrote in an X post shared on Tuesday.

The post was accompanied by a video claiming Omar was hosting workshops advising Somalians on how to avoid being deported. Elon Musk later shared the same video, claiming Omar was "breaking the law," necessitating a response from the lawmaker.

"It's embarrassing that these people are just so easy to mislead and it's funny how their eagerness to harass me makes them look so stupid," Omar wrote.

"My advice, do your homework and stop believing every dumb racist humor that you hear. I am not going anywhere you 🤡," she added.

Omar became the first woman of color to represent Minnesota and the first Somali American to serve in Congress when she was elected in 2019.

She was born in Somalia in but she and her family fled the country to escape the Somali Civil War. They were then granted asylum in the U.S. and Omar became a citizen in 2000.

