The Trump administration's plan to integrate artificial intelligence across federal agencies has been exposed through a leaked draft of a government-run website, revealing an initiative set to launch on July 4 that would track and promote AI use across departments.

The early details were uncovered in code uploaded to GitHub by the General Services Administration's Technology Transformation Services (TTS), led by former Tesla engineer Thomas Shedd, according to 404 Media.

The website, AI.gov, is described as a centralized platform offering integration with AI tools from OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, AWS Bedrock, and Meta's LLaMA. It also includes an analytics feature that will reportedly measure AI adoption rates by specific government teams.

The project is part of a broader push by Shedd and the Department of Government Efficiency, spearheaded by Elon Musk, to rapidly embed AI technologies into government operations. Leaked audio from a TTS meeting in February revealed that Shedd wanted AI tools to write software, review contracts, and standardize usage across agencies—goals that internal staff reportedly viewed with widespread skepticism.

Concerns raised by government employees include the potential for AI-generated code to introduce security flaws, create software bugs, or mistakenly recommend cancelling essential contracts. Despite these warnings, the GitHub page suggests that the initiative is moving forward, with AI.gov set to launch on Independence Day.

As of now, AI.gov redirects to the White House homepage, and the staging version of the site is hosted quietly on cloud.gov. The GSA has not commented publicly on the leak or the concerns surrounding the project.

