Supporters of President Donald Trump are calling for boycotts against Walmart after the company's billionaire heiress placed a full-page "No Kings" ad in the New York Times encouraging Americans to engage in civic discourse.

Walmart heiress and philanthropist Christy Walton, widow to John T. Walton and daughter-in-law to Walmart founder Sam Walton, placed the ad in the June 9 print edition of the New York Times.

"No Kings," the text atop of the full page ad reads. "June 14. Mobilize."

"We are the people of the United States of America. The honor, dignity and integrity of our country are not for sale," the ad continues. "Our government is of the people, by the people, for the people."

‼️ INSANE : Newspaper ad Paid for by Christy Walton. Walmart heiress.

"The advertisements from Christy Walton are in no way connected to or endorsed by Walmart. She does not serve on the board or play any role in decision making at Walmart," a Walmart spokesperson told Newsweek.

MAGA-supporting social media users quickly took to online platforms to berate Walton and call for boycotts directed toward the company.

"Just cancelled my Walmart+ membership. When prompted to state why, I checked 'other' and stated...'The honor, dignity and integrity of my Country is not for sale.' It works both ways," wrote one user.

"Time to boycott Walmart. Walmart heiress Christy Walton funded a political ad campaign against Trump, published in major national newspapers. The ad urges a 'nationwide day of defiance' and calls for people to 'rise up' on June 14th," said another.

"Walmart is finished - good riddance," wrote a third.

"Paid for by Christy Walton. Walmart heiress. STOP SHOPPING AT WALMART," said a fourth.

"We condemn violence, including when it's directed towards law enforcement, and the damaging of property. As a company with associates and customers in the Los Angeles region, we remain focused on their safety and that of impacted associates. The advertisements from Christy Walton are in no way connected to or endorsed by Walmart. She does not serve on the board or play any role in decision making at Walmart," the company said in another statement published by conservative media personality Laura Loomer.

"I am glad Walmart took this opportunity to distance themselves from Christy Walton's anti-Trump multi-city ad and to condemn political violence," Loomer continued.

Originally published on Latin Times