A Republican Representative suggested that members of the Democratic Party used autopen to sign executive orders behind President Joe Biden's back in order to encourage immigration because "America was too white."

Kentucky Rep. James Comer appeared on Mornings with Maria in conversation with host Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, discussing immigration policy as it was implemented under the Biden administration.

James Comer engages in some make-believe on Maria's show: "The possibility is there that there were deep state bureaucrats in the White House that were just using that autopen to sign major legislation and major executive orders that Joe Biden had no knowledge of."



"Do you believe that there was a group of people who were actually pushing these anti-American policies and Joe Biden was unaware of it?" Bartiromo asked.

"I believe it's very possible. If you look at Joe Biden's career, when he was on the Senate floor and he gave speeches encouraging a tight border. He encouraged a process to get immigration," Comer began.

"But when he became President, just out of the blue, the autopen started signing executive orders that would allow an open border, and you have liberals in the Democratic Party that have risen the ranks through the bureaucracies here in Washington DC that believe that we need to fundamentally change the appearance of America, that America is too white," he continued.

"That we need more immigrants to come in, that we need more people that would end up being registered Democrats. That's a fact. So the possibility is there that there were deep state bureaucrats in the White House that were just using that autopen to sign major legislation and major executive orders that Joe Biden had no knowledge of and never would've supported," he concluded.

Users quickly took to online platforms to mock the Representative for his assertions.

"Comer's whole reality is make-believe .. in any other country, he'd be a mushroom farmer," said one.

"James Comer's claim about 'deep state bureaucrats' using Biden's autopen to bypass his knowledge is baseless and absurd," said another. "It's a transparent attempt to sow distrust and undermine legitimate governance—classic dogwhistle politics cloaked in paranoia."

"You think he just wakes up in the morning and says, 'What can I make up today about the Biden White House?'" added a third.

"How these people continuously make a living talking about the impossibility of not knowing that something didn't ever happen," concurred a fourth.

Earlier this month, Comer demanded that Biden's doctor, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, testify regarding his involvement in the alleged cover up of the former President's declining mental and physical health.

Comer claimed that O'Connor assisted in "the cover-up of President Joe Biden's cognitive decline and potentially unauthorized issuance of sweeping pardons and other executive actions."

