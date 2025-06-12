Federal agents rammed into a car carrying two young children in Los Angeles while arresting a man accused of assaulting a Customs and Border Protection officer, sparking outrage from community members who witnessed the scene.

The incident took place Wednesday just before 11 a.m. in Boyle Heights when Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents used two unmarked vehicles to forcefully stop a white sedan carrying a man, a woman, a toddler and a baby, according to ABC 7.

The arrest targeted Christian Damian Cerno-Camacho, who the Department of Homeland Security alleged punched a CBP officer during a prior altercation and attempted to flee when agents tried to detain him.

Surveillance footage shows agents drawing guns and deploying tear gas canisters before dragging the man from the car and leaving with him. Witnesses said the children could be heard screaming and the woman panicked.

No warrant was shown at the scene, according to witnesses, and the agents left before LAPD and paramedics arrived. The woman was treated at the hospital, but her condition remains unclear.

The LAPD is investigating the event as a potential assault with a deadly weapon, given the forceful crash.

Originally published on Latin Times