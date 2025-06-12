U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth dodged a pointed question regarding "political allegiance to Trump," prompting Congressman Salud Carbajal to call for his resignation.

"Do you think political allegiance to Trump is a requirement for serving our nation, either in uniform or a civilian in the department?" the Democratic lawmaker asked during Thursday's House Armed Services Committee hearing on the Pentagon's FY2026 nearly $1 trillion budget request.

"I'm incredibly proud as are millions of Americans," Hegseth began before being cut off by Carbajal, as seen in a clip circulating on X.

"Not today, Hegseth. Yes or no?" Carbajal pressed.

"Congressman, you know what a silly question that is," Hegseth responded.

"But silly enough to warrant a straightforward answer. Yes or no?" Carjabal retorted.

"We all support and defend the constitution of the United States," the Defense Secretary stated before he was cut off again.

"You know what, I'm not going to waste my time anymore," Carbajal stated. "You're not worthy of my attention or my questions. You're an embarrassment to this country. You're unfit to lead. And there's been bipartisan members of Congress that have called for your resignation."

"You should just get the hell out and let somebody competently lead this department," the Congressman added before yielding the rest of his time.

Committee Chairman Mike Rogers then urged members to maintain decorum in the chamber.

Earlier in the exchange, Carbajal shared that he had "serious concern" over the Trump administration's deployment of 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles amid the ongoing anti-ICE protests. The lawmaker labeled the controversial move "political theater," according to Axios.

Originally published on Latin Times