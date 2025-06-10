Conservative social media users have furiously taken to online platforms in response to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass calling upon Angelenos to "know their rights", claiming undocumented immigrants only have the right to deportation.

"Angelenos: know your rights. Stay safe, stay informed," Bass wrote in a post to X (formerly Twitter), alongside an infographic educating people on how to respond when approached or questioned by federal immigration officers.

Conservative users angrily began to respond to Bass' post, denying the rights of undocumented immigrants.

"Illegals have no rights. Their only 'right' is to be deported," wrote one user.

Illegals have no rights.



Their only "right" is to be deported. https://t.co/BOSeqvsQaM — Goo T. Gwaba (@GooGwaba) June 9, 2025

"Instructions for rioters?" asked another.

Instructions for rioters? — Expat In Mexico (@inmexicoexpat) June 10, 2025

"Illegals don't have rights. They should be in jail," wrote a third.

Illegals don’t have rights. They should be in jail. — ⭐️Michelle⭐️ (@Michellebbz) June 9, 2025

"Aiding and abetting illegals from being apprehended?" said a fourth.

Aiding and abetting illegals from being apprehended? — Lara Mars (@laramars2012) June 9, 2025

"Why are you telling illegals they have rights?" added another.

The city of Los Angeles has become overrun with protests and demonstrations, beginning last Friday, after Immigration and Customs Enforcement began conducting raids at various locations in the city. Thousands of people took to the streets to protest the presence of federal immigration authorities in the city.

President Donald Trump proceeded to deploy 2,000 National Guard troops to the city after repeatedly threatening federal intervention. He then took to his own social media platform, Truth Social, to justify his decision.

"If I didn't 'SEND IN THE TROOPS' to Los Angeles the last three nights, that once beautiful and great City would be burning to the ground right now, much like 25,000 houses burned to the ground in L.A. due to an incompetent Governor and Mayor - Incidentally, the much more difficult, time consuming, and stringent FEDERAL PERMITTING PROCESS is virtually complete on these houses, while the easy and simple City and State Permits are disastrously bungled up and WAY BEHIND SCHEDULE!" Trump wrote.

"They are a total mess, and will be for a long time. People want to rebuild their houses. Call your incompetent Governor and Mayor, the Federal permitting is DONE!!!" he continued.

Originally published on Latin Times