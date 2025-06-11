A woman was caught on camera being shot at point black range by officers during the Los Angeles anti-ICE protests, despite just trying to make it back to her home.

The incident was captured by a woman named Alexandria (@labyrinthlore) and shared to TikTok, where a woman can be seen slowly approaching police as they block off a street, including the sidewalk.

Officers can be heard shouting and saying, "Clear the area," as Alexandria says, "They're telling her to move."

Then a shot sounds, and the woman who was standing just feet away from the officers bends over in pain before turning around and slowly walking away.

Alexandria then crossed the street to run over and help the woman, who can be heard sobbing as she arrives. She then sets her phone down to open her backpack to give the woman first aid, when police shout at them to move and honk their horns.

"We're moving! We're moving, stop! She's injured," Alexandria shouts, before ushering the woman across the street.

"I live here, I live here," the woman insists while crying.

The woman was reportedly shot by a rubber bullet, the Tennessee Holler reported. The outlet reposted the video to Instagram, where one user claiming to be her friend commented that the woman was "okay, but absolutely stunned."

The video sparked outrage online, with several users commending Alexandria for helping the woman while also criticizing the police's use of force.

"How do you shoot someone point blank when you are blocking their way home?" one user wrote. Another added, "Btw, you can kill somebody with a rubber bullet. Apparently, LAPD are okay with murdering residents down there."

"This makes me so ill. AN INNOCENT GIRL! Be so for real....so glad that lady was there to record and help her," one user commented.

Dozens of people have been arrested over the last several days in Los Angeles after large numbers turned out to protest against ICE's immigration enforcement. President Donald Trump deployed thousands of National Guard troops to assist local law enforcement with the protests, which has been heavily criticized by California officials.

