Information Entropy expands its footprint with a new store in New Buffalo, solidifying its commitment to Michigan-grown cannabis, fresh hash, and a high-integrity, regional brand vision.

Information Entropy, a family-owned and operated quality-driven cannabis company known for its homegrown ethos, has expanded with the opening of a new retail location in New Buffalo, Michigan. Just a few minutes from downtown Chicago and hugging the Indiana state line, the 6,000-square-foot store is the brand's largest to date, signifying a pivotal moment in its regional growth strategy.

"New Buffalo lets us connect with new customers without losing what makes us who we are. People have been driving for hours to Ann Arbor from different states. Now, we're meeting them halfway," says founder Drew Hutton. "Sure, it's about making things more convenient, but it's also about being ready. If and when legalization happens, I want this brand to already be familiar and trusted across the region."

The new store offers room to breathe and browse in an inviting atmosphere designed to reflect the brand's signature aesthetic, which is industrial and approachable. Polished concrete floors, exposed ductwork, and an intentional use of natural light provide a clean but warm backdrop to the curated retail experience. Though modern in its feel, the store retains a sense of local familiarity and approachability, staying true to the laid-back ethos that defines Information Entropy's presence across Michigan.

This latest opening complements the company's main Ann Arbor hub. Housed in what was once a church and then a flower shop, the flagship location retains its architectural charm. "It used to be a flower shop, and I guess in a way it still is," Hutton jokes. A smaller downtown location on Miller Ave provides additional access in Ann Arbor, while all their own products are cultivated, processed, and packaged in-house, ensuring every item hits the shelves fresh.

Information Entropy is a vertically integrated cannabis company that believes quality starts at the source and that freshness is non-negotiable. Every product begins its journey in DeTour Village, Michigan. There, the company operates a cultivation site with indoor and greenhouse growing capabilities, harvesting flowers that are immediately transported to Ann Arbor for trimming, packaging, extraction, and retail distribution.

Controlling the entire supply chain allows Information Entropy to avoid the common pitfalls of cannabis spoilage and quality degradation. This level of control also allows the company to adhere to strict internal standards. This means not only refusing to sell remediated products but also avoiding them from brands that use converted hemp or other synthetic shortcuts.

"Hash is the most delicate, most expressive form of cannabis," Hutton says. "It's where our passion lies, and it's where we think we can lead the market." That passion shows in Information Entropy's process, from small-batch ice water hash to solventless extractions, all made in-house. Even the product packaging, featuring holographic, matte, and gloss finishes with artwork by Sao Paulo-based illustrators, reflects a deep level of thought and craftsmanship.

As a family-owned company, Information Entropy's philosophy also extends to staffing and community engagement. Most employees are locals, and that is why it takes pride in being a part of the communities where it operates. Hutton cites local legends, companies that grew from Michigan roots into institutions known for integrity, consistency, and obsessive attention to detail. "That's the kind of business I want to build, something that still feels like it belongs to the community, even as it grows," says Hutton.

However, building a community-focused cannabis business has been challenging. At the height of the COVID pandemic, Information Entropy was on the brink of collapse. "There was a moment where I thought I was going to lose everything my family had put into this," Hutton admits. "I had two months of runway left. But we made it through, and that experience made me more committed to building something resilient." That resilience now powers the company's cautious expansion strategy.

In the short term, Information Entropy aims to open additional stores across Michigan, strategically placed near state borders to tap into existing out-of-state demand. Meanwhile, its cultivation and processing operations will remain in-house and close to home. In the long term, the goal is to become the most trusted cannabis brand in Michigan, renowned for top-notch quality, transparency, and fresh, hash-forward products.