Republican Lawmaker Sparks Outrage After Calling for Same-Sex Marriage to Be Outlawed: 'Shame on You'
"I grew up believing I'd never be able to get married, and I'm not going back."
Republican Michigan state Rep. Josh Schriver sparked outrage on Monday with a call to "make gay marriage illegal again."
Schriver posted his remarks on X, asserting that reversing the 2015 Supreme Court decision that legalized gay marriage nationwide was "not remotely controversial, nor extreme."
The statement drew sharp criticism, particularly from Democratic officials. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who is openly gay and married, slammed Schriver's comments, asking how invalidating same-sex marriages would benefit anyone.
"You're not interested in helping Michiganders," Nessel wrote. "You want only to hurt those you hate. Shame on you."
"This is definitely both controversial and extreme, along with anti-family," Rep. Jason Morgan (D-Ann Arbor), also gay, wrote in a condemnation of Schriver's remarks. "I grew up believing I'd never be able to get married, and I'm not going back."
Another account disputed Schriver's claim that banning gay marriage "is not remotely controversial," citing polling showing majority support for same-sex marriage.
Schriver defended his position in a follow-up post featuring a 2004 clip of Obama saying, "I believe marriage is between a man and a woman," despite Obama's eventual endorsement of same-sex marriage during his presidency.
Schriver has faced previous backlash for promoting white supremacist conspiracy theories on social media including "the great replacement," a debunked theory suggesting a global plot to replace the white race. After reposting an image of a world map filled with mostly black figures and small concentrations of white figures in February, Schriver was barred from participating in Michigan House committees by Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate (D).
"Rep. Schriver has a history of promoting debunked theories and dangerous rhetoric that jeopardizes the safety of Michigan residents and contributes to a hostile and uncomfortable environment for others," Tate stated at the time.
Schriver's comments come as Republicans prepare to take control of the Michigan House in January, raising concerns about the future of LGBTQ+ rights in the state.
Originally published by Latin Times.
