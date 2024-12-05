Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville said Republican senators don't need to vet Donald Trump's nominees because he already vetted them, claiming, "that's not our job to do that" while labeling the process as unnecessary interference in an interview with CNN on Thursday.

The U.S. Senate traditionally serves as a crucial check in confirming presidential nominees, ensuring appointees meet qualifications and ethical standards.

However, Tuberville's recent remarks represent a shift in Republican rhetoric, emphasizing loyalty to Trump over institutional norms.

Tuberville: Trump did all the vetting they needed to do on Hegseth, and I just can't believe we even have people on our side that are saying, well, I've got to look at this.. What they're doing is they're throwing rocks at Trump... That's not our job pic.twitter.com/SoqrtLFNCU — Acyn (@Acyn) December 5, 2024

This comes as debates intensify over Trump's recent cabinet picks, including Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense and Matt Gaetz as Attorney General, raising questions about oversight and partisanship in the nomination process.

Tuberville criticized Republican senators hesitant to back Trump's nominees, framing their scrutiny as an attack on Trump himself during his recent interview with CNN.

"Trump did all the vetting they needed to do on Hegseth, and I just can't believe we even have people on our side that are saying, well, I've got to look at this.. What they're doing is they're throwing rocks at Trump... That's not our job to do that. That's the democrats," Tuberville said.

Meanwhile, critics argue that bypassing the vetting process undermines the Senate's constitutional duty, while supporters claim it reflects Trump's influence and the need for unified Republican backing.

Originally published by Latin Times