A Republican senator is introducing an act that would save about $2 billion in taxpayer money that has been spent on mascots, coloring books and other swag to promote government agencies.

"You might mistake Washington for a very expensive kid's birthday party, with federal employees playing dress up, appearing as mascots and making coloring books," Sen. Joni Ernst, 54, said in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail.

Ernst's Stop Wasteful Advertising by the Government (SWAG) Act aims to restrict funding for "government propaganda," which spells the end for koozies, branded clothing, fidget spinners, koozies, agency mascots—the U.S. Forest Service's Woodsy Owl and Smokey the Bear are safe—and the like.

"I am going to crash the party and bag this costly swag. Misbehaving bureaucrats need to stop wasting tax dollars trying to refurbish their bad reputation, and focus on serving the American people," Ernst added.

Originally published by Latin Times