Republican Senators are speaking out against their own party's proposed Medicaid cuts, warning that slashing benefits would devastate vulnerable Americans and fracture GOP unity.

As efforts to fund a broad tax cut package ramp up, House Republicans have directed committees to find $880 billion in Medicaid savings over the next decade—a target difficult to reach without reducing benefits.

The move has reignited longstanding debate within the Republican Party over the future of Medicaid, especially in states that expanded the program under the Affordable Care Act.

Senators Bernie Moreno (R-OH) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) criticized the House proposals to cap federal funding or reduce expansion contributions, calling them de facto benefit cuts, according to Semafor.

Moreno was particularly forceful, saying the rhetoric around slashing Medicaid "infuriates" him and only serves to "stress people out" when their healthcare is on the line.

"We don't need to cut benefits. And it actually really infuriates me to hear people here talking about that, because it stresses people out. This is life and death for them," Moreno said.

Both senators emphasized preserving current benefits while supporting moderate reforms, such as implementing work requirements and improving program efficiency.

With a growing bloc of GOP senators publicly opposing benefit reductions—and President Donald Trump also signaling resistance to such cuts—the House may face serious roadblocks in advancing aggressive Medicaid reductions.

