Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sparked a flurry of conspiracy theories from social media users after stating that he wants every American to use a wearable health monitor, further adding that it is one of his long term goals.

RFK Jr. appeared before the House Energy and Commerce Committee in a Tuesday hearing in which he shared his vision for wearable health monitors with members of Congress.

RFK Jr: "My vision that is every American is wearing a wearable within four years." pic.twitter.com/np1ldWOt4h — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 24, 2025

"It's a way people can take control of their own health. They can take responsibility," he said. "They can see, as you know, what food is doing to their glucose levels, their heart rates and a number of other metrics as they eat it, and they can begin to make good judgments about their diet, about their physical activity, about the way that they live their lives."

"We think wearables are key to the MAHA agenda of making America healthy again. My vision is that every American is wearing a wearable within four years," he continued.

Social media users rapidly took to online platforms to post hypotheticals and conspiracy theories about what the government could achieve with such health monitors, and the level of surveillance they would facilitate.

"Tracking the population. That doesn't seem problematic at all," one user said sarcastically.

"They want to track y'all," another theorized.

"They want to track everyone so bad," another chimed in.

"So they can track us more easily," one user reiterated.

"The party of 'personal freedom' sure does love tracking your every f***ing movement don't they?" one user quipped.

Kennedy added that he got the idea from people within his personal life wearing glucose monitors which have allowed them to manage their diabetes and have "changed their lives." While these monitors are expensive, Kennedy stated that he was "exploring ways of making sure that those costs can be paid for."

"If you can achieve the same thing with an $80 wearable, it's a lot better for the American people," he said.

Originally published on Latin Times