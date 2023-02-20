Richard Gere, who was reportedly hospitalized amid a family vacation due to pneumonia, is now recovering, according to his wife Alejandra Gere.

Alejandra took to Instagram Sunday to post a photo of herself and Richard walking their 4-year-old son Alexander. In the caption, she shared an update about her husband's health, noting that the actor was "feeling much better today."

"I woke up this morning and I saw the news and all your kind and worry messages, he is recovering ❤️‍🩹 he is feeling much better today['!" Alejandra wrote about the 73-year-old actor. "The worst has already pass! Thank you all for you sweet messages we really appreciate them!"

Richard is still in Mexico with his family. Earlier in the trip, which is in celebration of Alejandra's 40th birthday, the actor began coughing a lot. He visited a hospital because of this, and he was eventually diagnosed with pneumonia, according to TMZ.

Alejandra also shared in an Instagram post Friday that everyone in the family had been sick for three weeks.

"Thank you all for the birthday wishes... after almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better!" she wrote at the time. "Thank you for all the love ❤️ I give it all back to you!"

Richard and Alejandra got married in 2018. Aside from Alexander, the couple has another son, whom they welcomed in April 2020.

Richard was married to actress Carey Lowell from 2002 to 2016. They have one son: Homer James Jigme.

Prior to that, the actor was married to Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995. They don't have any children.

On the work front, Richard was last seen in the movie "Maybe I Do," which came out on Jan. 27. The romantic-comedy flick was helmed by director Michael Jacobs.

He will be next seen in the romantic movie "The Making Of," which is currently under pre-production. The actor will also appear in director Savi Gabizon's comedy-drama film "Longing," which is currently under post-production.