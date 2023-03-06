KEY POINTS Riley Keough's husband Ben Smith-Petersen made a cameo as the "random person" her character hooks up with

Keough admitted that filming the scene with her husband felt "weird" and "uncomfortable"

The actress said they were "giggling the whole time"

Riley Keough got candid about her "awkward" experience filming an intimate scene with her real-life husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, for her new series, "Daisy Jones & the Six."

Keough, 33, was initially on board with producers' "funny" idea to have Smith-Petersen make a cameo as the "random person" her character hooks up with on the series, the actress told Seth Meyers on his show Thursday.

However, when they were on set, the actress found that filming a sex scene with the Australian stuntman was "more awkward" than she had anticipated.

"I think they were thinking it would be less awkward, and then we got there and they're like, 'This is really uncomfortable,'" the Golden Globe nominee explained on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

"For one, I've never had pretend sex with my husband," Keough added with a laugh. "And for two, typically when you do these things, and it's somebody coming in for the day, you're like, 'Hello, nice to meet you,' and you kind of get down to business and it's very professional. But with him, it was just, like, really ... We were just giggling the whole time."

The "Mad Max: Fury Road" star went on to admit that the experience "was so weird" and that it was even more awkward because her character, Daisy, was supposed to be "not really enjoying" the sexual encounter.

"I really kept feeling inclined to be like, 'In real life, it's not like this,'" she said while laughing. "And then I was like, 'I'll just, you know, keep that to myself.'"

Earlier this month, Keough teased Smith-Petersen's cameo during an interview at the "Daisy Jones & The Six" premiere in Los Angeles, sharing that she thought it would be "hilarious."

"I don't want to like spoil it, but the producers thought it would be funny if he was in that scene," Keough told Entertainment Tonight. "They were like, 'Do you want Ben to do this?' And I was like, 'Yeah, that's hilarious.'"

Keough and her co-star Sam Claflin have received praise for not only their acting performances but also their singing skills in the Prime Video limited series, in which they play the lead singers of a 1970s rock band.

"I cannot believe Riley Keough and Sam Claflin were hiding all that musical talent from us," one fan tweeted.

"Riley Keough and Sam Claflin's voices are incredible. They compliment each other so much... [Daisy Jones & the Six's 11-track debut album] 'Aurora' for a Grammy, I think, the whole album is incredible!" another fan wrote.

New episodes of "Daisy Jones & The Six" arrive Fridays on Prime Video.