Some people get into the Christmas spirit the day after Thanksgiving, but the holiday season in New York City doesn't start until the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting.

The "90th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center" program will feature an 82-foot tall, 50-foot wide Norway Spruce, various musical guests singing classic holiday songs, the iconic tree, and other star-studded surprises.

The "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" live telecast will air on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The event can also be live-streamed on the NBC Live website, but viewers will need to use their cable provider logins to gain access to the show.

The holiday special will be hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Mario Lopez.

Before the tree is lit, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, The Muppets of Sesame Street, Jimmie Allen, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, and more will hit the stage to perform festive tunes.

When the most anticipated moment of the night occurs, viewers will set their eyes on a tree decorated with over 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and topped with a three-dimensional Swarovski star covered in three million crystals.

"The tree lighting at Rockefeller Center is one of the most beloved holiday traditions for audiences both in New York and around the country," Jen Neal, executive vice president of live events & specials at NBC Entertainment, said in a press release.

"We're delighted to have a star-studded lineup of performers help us celebrate and ring in the season."

Following the ceremony, the tree will be lit daily from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET. The tree will remain lit for 24 hours on Christmas Day and will be lit from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

The 2022 Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting will also mark the 14th year in a row that NBCUniversal has partnered with Arbor Day Foundation to support tree-planting efforts across the United States in areas impacted by national disasters.

Once the tree leaves Rockefeller Center, it will be donated to Habitat for Humanity and milled into lumber for home building.

Tune into the annual holiday tradition when "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" airs Wednesday night on NBC.