KEY POINTS Ex-aide Dunphy says Giuliani forced her to perform oral sex while he took calls from Trump, others

Giuliani allegedly told Dunphy he and Trump would split the profits from selling pardons

Dunphy recorded "many" of Giuliani's racist, sexist and anti-Semitic remarks, the lawsuit said

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been accused of offering to sell presidential pardons for $2 million in a sexual assault and sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a former aide.

Giuliani allegedly asked his ex-aide, identified as Noelle Dunphy, "if she knew anyone in need of a pardon, telling her that he was selling pardons for $2 million, which he and President [Donald] Trump would split," reads the 70-page lawsuit filed Monday.

Page 25 of the lawsuit says Giuliani, who served as Trump's personal lawyer when he hired Dunphy, told her she could "refer individuals seeking pardons to him so long as they did not go through the 'normal channels' of the Office of the Pardon Attorney, because correspondence going to that office would be subject to disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act."

Trump pardoned 17 people from New York between 2017 and 2021, according to data from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Giuliani has also been accused of "unlawful abuses of power, wide-ranging sexual assault and harassment, wage theft, and other misconduct."

The lawsuit said Giuliani promised Dunphy $1 million per year in salary to work as his director of business development in 2019, including legal representation as Dunphy had a dispute with an abusive ex-partner at the time.

Giuliani allegedly told Dunphy that "her pay would have to be deferred" and her employment kept secret due to the divorce proceedings Giuliani was going through.

"Giuliani began abusing Ms. Dunphy almost immediately after she started working" for the New York politician, the lawsuit stated, adding that the 78-year-old lawyer "abused his position as Ms. Dunphy's lawyer to pressure her into sex."

He also allegedly "demanded oral sex while he took phone calls on speaker phone from high-profile friends and clients, including then-President Trump." "Many" of his "sexist, racist, and anti-Semitic remarks" were recorded, the lawsuit said.

Dunphy said she continued to perform her work well even with the "horrible conditions" she endured. Still, Giuliani "never" paid her for her work and left her "traumatized by the abuse she had suffered."

After working for Giuliani for two years, Dunphy only received $12,000 and she was allegedly threatened when she asked him about the unpaid wages.

Justin T. Kelton, Dunphy's lawyer, told Insider that the lawsuit "is about seeking justice and showing, again, that nobody in this country is above the law."

Giuliani "unequivocally" denied Dunphy's accusations. His spokesman, Ted Goodman, said his client will "pursue all available remedies and counterclaims," adding news outlets covering the story "must include the fact that an ex-partner accused her [Dunphy] of being, 'an escort that fleeces wealthy men.'"

He added that the unnamed ex-partner of Dunphy said the latter bragged of extorting $5 million from the son of "a successful Wall Street investor" through a "fake rape claim in 2011."

Another representative for Giuliani, who requested anonymity, told the New York Daily News that Giuliani dated Dunphy for some time. The representative denied claims that Dunphy was employed by Giuliani or his companies.

Dunphy, who is seeking at least $10 million in damages, first made her allegations against Giuliani public in January.

Giuliani's law license was suspended in 2021 after a New York court found that he made false statements about Trump's 2020 election loss. His connections to Ukraine led to Trump's first impeachment and his role in Trump's attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results came into play in the ex-president's second impeachment.

Giuliani said in 2021 that he was "willing to go to jail" over his alleged dealings in Ukraine, wherein audio of a 2019 phone call between Giuliani and Ukrainian officials allegedly revealed how the ex-NYC mayor "relentlessly pressured" the Ukraine government to launch a probe into then-presidential candidate Joe Biden.