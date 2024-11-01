Researchers across the country appear to overwhelmingly support Kamala Harris after a new poll revealed that just 6% of scientists support Donald Trump.

The survey conducted by the scientific journal Nature polled about 2,000 readers on which presidential candidate they supported, as well as the issues they said most affected their vote.

About 86% of respondents said they supported Vice President Kamala Harris, while former President Donald Trump received just 6% of the votes. The "other" category received 4% of the votes, with some of those participants saying they supported Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

Harris supporters said in the survey that climate change, social justice and public health were among their top priorities, while Trump supporters said they were looking more for economics and security.

If Trump were to win a second term, 39% of researchers said they would consider moving.

About 73% of respondents said that the outcome of this year's election was "very important" to them, and 68% said that the election results were "very important" to science.

As for the reasons why this election was so important, climate change once again topped the list with 26% of the votes, while science funding and global science policy received 24% and 23%.