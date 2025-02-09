The Secret Service has enlisted Hollywood director Michael Bay to produce a $2 million recruitment ad slated for debut during the Super Bowl pregame in New Orleans.

The ad showcases agents at work alongside historic footage of past presidents and moments from recent events, emphasizing the agency's role in protecting national leaders, reported CNN.

Bay explained that the ad spot honors the "silent heroes" of America, aligning with the nation's founding ideals of freedom.

"I came up with the concept for the PSA that America was founded on the idea of freedom," Bay told CNN in a statement. This was a spot to honor the true silent heroes who protect the leaders of our democracy."

The Secret Service's surprising recruitment ad–which took less than two weeks to make and was filmed on-site at the White House–comes amid staffing and morale challenges at the agency.

Secret Service Director Sean Curran spoke through his spokesperson to CNN.

Curran "empowered the team to identify a novel and expedient approach that leveraged one of the most recognizable directors to produce a representation of the men and women behind the Secret Service within nine days while ensuring compliance with requisite rules," the spokesperson said.

The agency's goal is to boost recruitment through social media over the next five years.

The NFL provided donated Jumbotron space so attendees can view the ad spot when it airs on Super Bowl Sunday.

Donald Trump will be the first U.S. president to attend the Super Bowl today.

Originally published on Latin Times