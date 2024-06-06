Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked a bill aimed at establishing a federal right to access contraception, but President Joe Biden took it as an opportunity to double down on his push for access to reproductive health care.

Biden said that he and Vice President Kamala Harris will continue to urge Congress to codify the protections of Roe v. Wade into federal law.

The Right to Contraception Act fell short of the required 60 votes, with a final vote tally of 51-39.

Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine joined Democrats in supporting the bill. However, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted "no" for procedural reasons to allow him to reintroduce the bill in the future, according to NBC News.

Republicans argued that the legislation was unnecessary, citing Supreme Court precedent that already protects the use of birth control. Despite this, Democrats anticipated the GOP's opposition and pushed the measure forward as part of an election-year strategy.

Democrats are hoping to highlight the differences between the parties on reproductive rights, hoping to win the independent and swing voters in the upcoming fall elections.

The proposed legislation seeks to guarantee individuals' legal right to obtain and use various forms of contraception, including hormonal birth control pills, the "morning after" pill, intrauterine devices (IUDs), and other methods.

It also aims to protect healthcare providers' rights to offer contraception, related information, referrals, and services.

The bill, led by Senators Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), prohibits both the federal government and any state from implementing or enforcing laws, rules, or regulations that restrict or ban the sale or use of contraception.

"Senate Republicans just refused to protect a woman's right to birth control," Biden wrote in a post on X following the Senate Republicans vote.

"Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans have made it clear: they aren't stopping at overturning Roe v. Wade. Our rights and freedoms are on the ballot," he said in the same post.

Biden also posted on his POTUS account on X: "@VP [Kamala Harris] and I believe that women in every state must have the freedom to make deeply personal health care decisions."

"We'll continue to fight to protect access to reproductive health care and we urge Congress to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade in federal law."

