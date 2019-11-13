A 6-year-old cat was put in solitary confinement after its willful attempts to rescue itself and other cats from an animal shelter in Houston, Texas.

Quilty, the rescue cat which is wimming over hearts online, has been a resident of the Friends for Life Animal Shelter in Houston, Texas for the past few months. According to Jennifer Hopkins, the shelter's communications lead said, after Quilty came, the door to the room where cats were held would mysteriously open.

“We would come in in the morning and have to collect all 15 of the cats who had had a blast during the night," Hopkins told CNN.

When the staff reviewed the security footage, they found that Quilty had been opening the door by jumping up and pulling the handle down. He had managed to pull this off at least three times, taking himself and a dozen other senior cats out from the room.

Eventually the workers put him in a solitary confinement because of his actions. According to the photos that became viral, Quilty certainly does not look happy about being in confinement. The set of angry and disgruntled photos, caught attention on social media and people have clamoured to adopt the mischievous feline since then.

"Quilty can be a little difficult," Hopkins told CNN, adding that the nickname for the cat at the shelter was ‘spicy a-hole’.

However, despite all the nuisance, Quilty holds a special place in the heart of the staff at the animal rescue. Born in 2012, the problematic cat was adopted to a loving household immediately. However, a few months ago the owner had to shift and couldn’t take Quilty with her, forcing her to return the cat to the shelter.

After she came back, Quilty’s actions managed to make him an internet sensation. The shelter too embraced Quilty rise to fame by using hashtags like #FreeQuality and #QuiltyNotGuilty.

“After all we get the weird ones,” Hopkins said.

Quilty has been matched with a potential owner and is waiting to move into his next home, from where he would not hopefully break out.

"We have a lifetime commitment for all of our animals to make sure they're safe. We spend a lot of time and effort on them," Hopkins added.

Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images