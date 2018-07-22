A suspect was taken into custody after a man was fatally shot and another injured at the Church of Latter-day Saints on East Richards Street in Fallon, Nevada, on Sunday.

The suspect was identified as John Kelley O’Connor, 48, who fired multiple shots during a service at 1 p.m. local time (4 p.m. EDT) that was attended by some 50 people. After the incident, O’Connor walked back to his home, right across the street. He surrendered after police called the home and asked him to do so.

Fallon Police Chief Kevin Gehman said the motive behind the attack is still unknown and a "midsized-caliber handgun” was recovered from the suspect.

O’Connor was a member of the church and was attending services prior to the shooting, police said.

"It is too early to understand the motive, but initially, it does not appear to have been directed at the church, but an individual victim," Fallon Spokeswoman Kaitlin Ritchie said.

"This is an ongoing police investigation, so there are some things that cannot be released," Gehman said. "One person has subsequently died and the other is currently undergoing treatment for a non-life threatening leg wound," local daily Nevada Appeal reported.

Gehman said police were informed about the shooting at 1 p.m. local time (4 p.m. EDT) and 20 officers from the police department and Churchill County Sheriff's Office responded immediately.

“Details are still developing, and inquiries should be directed to local law enforcement personnel. We express our love to those in this congregation and our prayers for the victims and their families. Local leaders are ministering to them at this time,” LDS Church spokesman Eric Hawkins said.

Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

While offering condolences, Fallon Mayor Ken Tedford said, “Our hearts go out to family members of those who have lost someone and those who were in the church today where the tragedy occurred."

“Devastated by the horrific news of the fatal shooting at the LDS church in Fallon. Thank you to the first responders on the scene. My heart goes out to all of those impacted. Places of worship should be a safe haven. The gun violence across this country must end,” Nevada’s senator, Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto tweeted.

The victims' identities have not been revealed because of pending next-of-kin identification.