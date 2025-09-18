On 17 September 2025, just hours after the season 3 finale aired on Prime Video, fans received unexpected news: The Summer I Turned Pretty saga will conclude not with a fourth season, but with a feature-length film. Announced during a red-carpet event in Paris, the movie will serve as the final chapter in Belly and Conrad's story. Jenny Han, author of the original book trilogy and showrunner of the series, will write and direct the film herself.

Release Date: When Will the Movie Arrive?

As of now, Prime Video has not confirmed a release date for The Summer I Turned Pretty movie. The project has only just been greenlit, suggesting that production is still in its early stages. Given the time required for scripting, casting and filming, fans may need to wait until late 2026 or beyond.

Although the gap between seasons 2 and 3 spanned two years, the shorter length of a single film could reduce production time. However, no official timeline has been shared by the studio or Han. Until further updates are released, the premiere date remains uncertain.

Cast: Who Is Expected to Return?

The movie is expected to reunite the core cast from the series. Lola Tung will likely reprise her role as Belly, alongside Christopher Briney as Conrad and Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah. Additional returning cast may include Sean Kaufman as Steven, Jackie Chung as Laurel, and Isabella Briggs as Denise.

There has been no confirmation of new characters or recasting. However, if the storyline includes time jumps, the film may introduce future versions of existing characters. The cast's availability could also influence how closely the film follows the book's ending.

Plot: What Will the Film Cover?

Season 3 of the series ended with Belly choosing Conrad over his brother Jeremiah. After a failed engagement, a transformative stint in Paris, and years of emotional uncertainty, Belly returned to Cousins Beach ready to rebuild something real. Episode 11 concluded with a quiet scene of her and Conrad at the beach house, hinting at a new beginning rather than a definitive conclusion.

Jenny Han has confirmed that the film will explore 'another big milestone' in Belly's life. Fans of the book We'll Always Have Summer will recognise this as a likely reference to a second Cousins Beach wedding, several years after the main events of the series. In the novel, Belly and Conrad ultimately marry, suggesting the film will portray their courtship and future.

How Different Will the Movie Be From the Series?

The television adaptation of The Summer I Turned Pretty has already deviated from the books in several ways. Character arcs, relationships, and major events were altered to fit the tone and pacing of a screen production. For example, season 3 included more time spent on Belly's personal growth and her study abroad, which were not as detailed in the original novel.

Jenny Han's involvement as both writer and director increases the likelihood that the film will remain faithful to the heart of the book's ending. However, she has hinted at surprises, and with plot details tightly guarded, changes should be expected. Whether these differences are minor or substantial is still unknown.

Conclusion: What Comes Next for Fans?

Although no release date has been shared, the confirmation of a feature film marks the official conclusion of The Summer I Turned Pretty universe. Jenny Han suggests the film is intended to bring proper closure to Belly's story, something she felt only a film could achieve. Prime Video's continued partnership with Han ensures creative consistency for this final chapter.

The movie's expected focus on Belly and Conrad's future will likely answer long-standing questions left unresolved by the series finale. Until more information is released, fans can only wait to return to Cousins Beach one last time – not for a new season, but for a final goodbye.

