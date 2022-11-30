A new trailer for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" shows Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) smashing Mario (Chris Pratt) during a fight. The trailer also features Luigi, Toad, Princess Peach and Bowser.

The 2-minute, 9-second trailer, shared Tuesday on YouTube, starts with Mario walking in a fighting arena filled with hundreds of people chanting his name. Donkey Kong can be seen entering the arena to battle against Mario.

As both contenders run toward each other for hand-to-hand combat, Mario gets hit on his face multiple times. The next scene shows Mario meeting Bowser for the first time.

"Not sure if you know who I am, but I'm about to rule the world," Bowser tells Mario. "But there's one problem. There's a human, who has a mustache just like you."

Mario responds in fear, "Do you think I know every human being with a mustache wearing an identical outfit with a hat with a letter of his first name on it? Because I don't."

Princess Peach announces the arrival of Browser and asks everyone to come together in order to stop him. Toad tells the princess, "How? Look at us. We're adorable." Mario steps in and assures the princess he will stop Browser to save her people.

Mario then fights against Browser - with the help of Donkey Kong and Luigi - in order to save the entire universe. The trailer also includes a scene where many of the characters are seen karting on Rainbow Road.

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is an animated movie based on the popular video game series, Super Mario, which was originally released by Japanese gaming company Nintendo. Super Mario Bros. video game was first released in September 1985.

The new movie is scheduled to release in theaters on April 7 next year. The flick is helmed by directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, while the screenplay is by Matthew Fogel.

This is not the first movie based on Mario. Previously, "Super Mario Bros," helmed by Rocky Morton and Annabel Jankel, was released in May 1993.